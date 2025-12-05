What led to Solange and Jay-Z's tense 2014 elevator argument? Fashion designer's claim involving Dame Dash's former wife explored

Jay Z and Beyonce attend the 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA, 05 May 2014. Photo: Hubert Boesl /dpa -NO WIRE SERVICE/KEIN BILDFUNK- | usage worldwide (Photo by Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Alleged details of Solange and Jay-Z's infamous 2014 elevator argument have been revealed. Fashion Designer Oscar G. Lopez shared in a recent interview with the Daily Mail that he designed Rachel Roy's Met Gala after-party dress. It was a custom black lace dress.

However, she was unable to walk the red carpet and was not captured in the press's pictures, as she arrived late. When she was walking on the steps of the Met Gala, Jay-Z allegedly complimented her.

Notably, Rachel Roy is the ex-wife of Dame Dash, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with the rapper, and they were close friends at the time.

The fashion designer shared that Solange allegedly saw the interaction and found it improper. When she entered the elevator at the Standard Hotel in New York City with the rapper and her sister, Beyoncé, the fight broke out.

Oscar G. Lopez stated that the fight was "silly." He also told the interviewer that Rachel's look had also gone viral after the incident, and he had benefited from it.

"Any press is good press," the designer said. "It's good that people talk about you. Sometimes you benefit from a scandal, not even being part of it in a very direct way. Let's just call it a collateral damage. It was meant to be."

As the three stepped out of the elevator, paparazzi captured Knowles walking ahead, while the couple followed her. The Crazy in Love singer looked at Solange with a smile on her face, while Jay-Z placed his hand on his cheek, with a seemingly confused reaction.

The pictures went massively viral, as netizens speculated on what happened inside the elevator. The surveillance footage showed that Solange confronted Jay-Z and slapped and kicked him before security intervened. Meanwhile, Beyoncé stood still, watching the fight.

The three celebrities never publicly addressed the fight. Netizens made various theories on why Solange fought with the rapper. Rachel Roy was involved in the speculations, as rumors spread that she and Jay-Z allegedly had an affair, and Solange supposedly found out about it.

The affair rumors intensified in 2016, after Beyoncé mentioned "Becky with the good hair" on the track Sorry from her album Lemonade. Rachel Roy then uploaded pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Good hair don't care," prompting the artist's fans to bash her online.

Roy denied the speculations, saying that the caption was "fun and lighthearted" and the affair claims were false.

One year after the Solange and Jay-Z fight, Rachel Roy accused Dame Dash of domestic abuse

Rachel Roy filed for divorce from Dame Dash in 2009, after four years of marriage. She filed a restraining order against him in 2015 and accused him of domestic abuse.

Roy received the custody of their two daughters and a three-year-long restraining order. Dame Dash then sued her for fraud. They launched the clothing line, Royale Etenia. At the same time, they were married, and he claimed that Roy did not give him his share of the income and that Rachel "manipulated, diverted, misappropriated, transferred, concealed and embezzled funds."

The verdict in the lawsuit has not been made public.