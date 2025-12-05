SNL Season 51 episode 7: Release timing for every region, host & guest and everything you need to know

SNL season 51 episode 7 is set to premiere on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. The episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock. After a two-week Thanksgiving break, Saturday Night Live is ready to return with new live episodes, and the show has also announced three new hosts and musical guests for the December lineup.
The last episode aired on November 15, 2025, with Glen Powell as the host and Olivia Dean as the musical guest. The upcoming episode will return tomorrow, featuring Melissa McCarthy as the host and Dijon as the musical guest.
Having hosted the episode almost five times, Melissa McCarthy is coming on Studio 8H for the sixth time, whereas Dijon is making his SNL debut, performing live for the first time on the SNL stage.
The Emmy-winning actress Melissa is known for hilarious sketches, including Sean Spicer, Pizza Business, and Hidden Valley Ranch. She has starred in movies like Bridesmaids, Spy, The Heat, Ghostbusters and Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Started in music as part of a duo called Abhi//Dijon, but since 2017, he has been releasing solo music. Dijon Duenas, a Grammy-nominated singer, has released his second album, Baby, which many critics called one of the best releases of the year. Now, he is making his Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest, marking another milestone in his growing career.
Host: Melissa McCarthy
Guest: Dijon
SNL season 51 episode 7 is set to air on December 6, 2025, on NBC. The show is exclusive to NBC, and airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. For viewers who want to stream the show digitally, it is available to watch on Peacock, the next day, Sunday (December 7, 2025).
The subscription cost for Peacock is $10.99/month (with ads), and its ad-free Premium Plus plan starts at $16.99/month. With an annual subscription, viewers can enjoy unlimited access to Peacock’s complete library of shows and content.
Release date and time of SNL season 51 episode 7 for multiple regions are mentioned in the table below:
|Region
|Release date
|Time
|US (PT)
|December 6, 2025
|8:30 p.m.
|US (ET)
|December 6, 2025
|11:30 p.m.
|United Kingdom (BST)
|December 7, 2025
|4:30 a.m.
|India (IST)
|December 7, 2025
|9 a.m.
|Japan (JST)
|December 7, 2025
|12:30 p.m.
|New Zealand (NZST)
|December 7, 2025
|4:30 p.m.
|Australia (AEST)
|December 7, 2025
|1:30 p.m.
|South Africa (SAST)
|December 7, 2025
|5:30 a.m.
All six episodes are available to stream on Peacock.
After the Thanksgiving break, here comes December’s new SNL season 51 lineup
Yes. SNL has released the promo, starring Melissa McCarthy.
It shows her dressed as a large gold star covered in Christmas lights. In the video, Ashley Padilla and Ben Marshal, the cast members from SNL, are amazed to see her in this cute yet funny costume, and she explains that she is trying out for a “human star” job at the top of the Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree. She says, “Every gal needs a side hustle, am I right?” and tells them she will get “30 bucks an hour.” This promo helps advertise both the new SNL episode and NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Centre special, which will show the tree-lighting ceremony.
