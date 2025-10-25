"1000 percent not true": Derek Hough fires back at Ryan Seacrest’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune prop claim

Ryan Seacrest, host of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Image via Getty)

Derek Hough responded on October 22 to host Ryan Seacrest’s claim that the professional dancer “jumped on the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune prop,” calling it “1000% not true.”

The rebuttal came days after Seacrest described during an interview that Hough had leaped onto the show’s iconic wheel during taping, a claim that quickly circulated across entertainment outlets and fan discussions.

Derek Hough addresses Celebrity Wheel of Fortune prop controversy







The episode in question of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune aired on September 26, featuring Derek Hough alongside fellow Dancing with the Stars personalities Bruno Tonioli and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.

In a USA Today interview published days after the broadcast, Ryan Seacrest recalled,



“In the commercial break, [Hough] was jumping on the center of the wheel and having Bruno spin it, much like the top of a cake ornament.”



He added,



“We did say, ‘Please don’t do that.’ That would break it, and there’s only one of those wheels. If that breaks, we have a real problem.”​



Hough quickly set the record straight on Instagram Stories, sharing Seacrest’s quote and captioning it with,



“BTW, this is 1000% NOT true. I would never disrespect a set like that, however awesome that would've been to be 'spun around it like a cake ornament' haha.”​



The post drew immediate attention across fan forums and entertainment news outlets, as audiences debated the authenticity of both sides’ accounts.

Hough, a multiple Emmy-winning choreographer, clarified that while he did climb on the podium in celebration of his win—raising $63,350 for Feeding America—he never touched, climbed, or stood upon the actual wheel.



“I jumped on the podium but not the wheel,”



He reiterated in a follow-up Instagram comment, again emphasizing respect for the production set.​

During the same Celebrity Wheel of Fortune shoot, Seacrest—a year into his tenure as host—was reportedly concerned about preserving the integrity of the one-of-a-kind, 2,400-pound wheel used across all versions of Wheel of Fortune. He said,



“There’s only one of those wheels. If it breaks, we have a serious issue.”



The host later explained that the moment led producers to formalize new safety guidelines for contestants, commonly referred to as the “stick to the ledge” rule. Seacrest shared.



“We had to say, ‘Stick to the ledge,’ that means contestants should stay by their podiums and not climb on set pieces.”​



According to production accounts, the interaction between the Dancing with the Stars judges—known for their energetic and physical onstage personas—added unusual excitement during breaks between takes. Seacrest said,



“The Dancing with the Stars participants tend to be very physical, and that adds to the enjoyment.”



Still, the production team reportedly reinforced boundaries immediately after the incident to prevent similar behavior.​

Hough, a judge on Dancing with the Stars, has a personal relationship with the host of Wheel of Fortune because Seacrest dated his sister, Julianne Hough, between 2010 and 2013.

They both are still significant representatives of the Disney television establishment, with Seacrest also hosting Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune as well as continuing to do American Idol, and Hough continuing with his long-running appearance in Dancing with the Stars on ABC.

Although the statement was clarified publicly, the assertion by Seacrest and the refusal by Hough caused serious debate on the internet, with most of the fans citing the video clips of the episode.

However, no broadcast footage supported the notion that Hough physically climbed onto the wheel.

During the live taping, the dancer was instead seen celebrating with fellow contestants at their podiums following a correctly solved puzzle.​

The wheel’s longevity is a top priority for the production crew, given that only one exists. Its maintenance is critical to both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’s continued operations.​

Ryan Seacrest has not issued a direct response to Hough’s Instagram denial but maintained in subsequent interviews that “it was all in good fun,” clarifying that his recounting was not intended as a serious reprimand.

As of late October 2025, both individuals have continued to engage professionally under Disney’s broader television network, with no ongoing conflict reported between the two.

While the alleged “cake ornament” moment has made the rounds across social media, Derek Hough’s emphatic correction,“1000% not true”, remains the definitive public statement on the matter.

Both stars returned to filming separate projects in the following week as Celebrity Wheel of Fortune continues its current season on ABC, available for streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock.

Stay tuned for more updates.