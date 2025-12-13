What is Ebro Darden's net worth? Fortune explored as Hot 97 cancels the radio host's morning show after 13 years

Ebro Darden has earned a lot from his radio career over the years (Image via Getty)

Ebro Darden’s morning show on Hot 97 is ending after more than 10 years. The news arrives a day after co-host Peter Rosenberg claimed that he was making a final appearance.

All three hosts have announced the conclusion through different platforms. Ebro Darden himself shared multiple posts on Friday, December 12, to confirm the latest update.

One of them featured him saying that he was able to live a childhood dream, and he is excited for the future.

“It’s done. More to come”, another post reads .

According to Billboard, the details of the show no longer exist on the official website of Hot 97. Apart from the morning show, Ebro Darden worked at the famous radio station in other positions, such as the Program Director.

He even boasts a fortune of $800,000, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Posting two pictures with the co-hosts on Instagram, Laura Stylez wrote that they shared some good moments, including with the listeners. She said that other things are being planned for the upcoming year.

Peter said in a video on the same platform, expressing gratitude over the fact that he was a morning host for the longest time ever.

Rosenberg wrote that he developed a close friendship with his “heroes” and would like to thank everyone for everything in the past.

“I’m a hip hop kid from DC. Summer Jam was like a figment of my hip hop imagination and I just showed up and was handed a mic and told to go interview these giants. And then I stayed for almost 20 years. I made mistakes, said dumb things, had bad takes BUT for the most part I kept it completely true to the backpacker who dreamed of getting to the big leagues and pushing the culture forward,” he continued.

Ebro Darden has accumulated a lot of wealth over the years: Career and other details explored

The Berkeley, California native has built a huge fan base for his work on the radio. As mentioned, he has been a part of Hot 97 for a long time.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Darden’s journey started at KSFM, following which he started joining other stations.

Back in 2014, Ebro Darden told FMQB that he developed an attraction to radio as he grew up.

Furthermore, he said that he wants the best for the music culture that has created opportunities and even saved many lives.

“We have worked to learn and adjust to our new competitive landscape. WE take this very, very serious. This is our life… This is not a game. We cannot let the HOT 97 logo down, this is a conversation we have all the time. HOT 97 is a part of the good and bad in Hip-Hop, we are woven in the fabric. Yes we play the hits, but we play “our” hits”, he added.

According to Ebro’s LinkedIn profile, he enrolled at the California State University. However, other details about his educational background have not been made official.

During his time at WQHT, he has served in multiple positions. Celebrity Net Worth stated that he has been a co-host for many shows and a programming director at the same time.

Outside WQHT, he has worked at the famous radio service called Apple Music 1 as an anchor DJ.

Following his time at KSFM, he came to KBMB and was simultaneously active in another radio station, KXJM.

Ebro Darden even keeps in touch with everyone through Instagram, where he has accumulated more than 860,000 followers.