What happened between CT and Turbo in episode 6 of The Challenge 41? Argument explored

The Challenge season 41 aired a new episode on September 3, 2025. The segment titled Is He Throwing a Fit? saw things take a dramatic turn between veterans Chris “CT” Tamburello and Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran.

The duo got into a heated confrontation after Turbo accused CT of intentionally throwing the daily challenge. The argument came to a head after CT was unable to complete the daily mission due to his fear of heights and physical incapacity.

Due to his poor performance, Ayoleka “Leka” Sodade, CT’s teammate, was compelled to complete the task on her own. Despite being left alone, Leka persevered and completed the daily mission, earning praise from her co-stars.

While CT defended himself, saying he had his reasons for being unable to perform, Turbo remained unconvinced.

After the contestants returned to the villa, Turbo accused CT of purposefully throwing the challenge and even called his performance shameful. CT continued to dismiss the claims, admitting that he was aware of his shortcomings.

However, Turbo did not stop. He went on to accuse CT of giving up because he knew it was a female elimination, and that he would not be at risk even if he did not play.

One thing led to another, and in no time, The Challenge veterans were screaming at each other.

The Challenge alum Turbo tells CT not to participate in the MTV show if he cannot perform in tasks

In the daily mission of episode 6, the contestants had to complete a task that combined a suspension and a water challenge.

The last time CT played something similar was in Battle of the Eras, and it landed him in the hospital. Consequently, CT experienced a bit of post-traumatic stress at the sight of a similar game. Unfortunately, he let his fears overwhelm him and stepped back from climbing the rope ladder.

It left Leka all alone in the task, as she gave her best effort to finish it. However, since her partner had not completed the challenge, they were declared the losers.

Because week six was a female elimination, Leka was sent straight into the arena, despite her performance.

Shortly after the players returned to the house, Cedric and Yeremi began discussing CT’s actions and how Leka deserved better. While Cedric wondered how a four-time champion could not climb a rope ladder, Turbo chimed in, saying he did not appreciate CT’s lack of effort.

When CT joined the conversation, Turbo confronted him about the daily mission.

“Guys, like 45 years old with bad knees, overweight and out of shape, like, give me a break,” CT explained.

While speaking to The Challenge cameras, he stated that his co-stars were acting like a “pack of hyenas” who were waiting to pounce after smelling “a little bit of blood.”

CT was offended by Turbo’s decision to confront him in front of everybody, especially the newbies. He criticized Turbo for “putting on a show” and not behaving like his brother.

Turbo snapped back at him, saying he should take accountability for putting someone else at risk of being sent home.

“This is f**king shame!” Turbo exclaimed.

Soon after, tempers flared and matters escalated, with both men cursing each other and the newbies observing from the sidelines. When CT defended himself, saying he could not physically complete the task, Turbo asked him not to participate in the MTV show anymore.

The pair went back and forth, creating a tense environment in the house.

While speaking to The Challenge cameras, Turbo stated that he was the “king of the jungle” and CT the “king of the puppy.” After a while, CT tried to hug Turbo and end the feud, but the latter refused to budge. Eventually, Nany Gonzales intervened and stopped her friends from fighting.

