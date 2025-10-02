Who went home on The Challenge season 41 episode 10? Details explored

The Challenge season 41 (Image via Instagram/@thechallenge)

Episode 10 of The Challenge: Vets & New Threats season 41, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Tay Wilcoxson were eliminated from the competition.

The pair had previously partnered at the start of the season for the first daily challenge.

In this episode, their performance in the latest daily challenge resulted in an automatic entry into the elimination round.

Despite having both achieved victories individually in earlier eliminations, CT and Tay were unable to secure a win together in this episode, leading to their departure from the competition.

The elimination took place after a series of challenges and strategic house votes.

Episode 10 highlights on The Challenge season 41

Daily challenge performance

The daily challenge in episode 10 involved a height-over-water component combined with stairclimbers.

Contestants were required to maintain balance on stairclimbers positioned on a crane over water while answering trivia questions displayed on small iPads.

Participants were not allowed to use their hands for stability. CT fell first during the challenge, noting that his feet were too large for the stairclimber machine.

Tay Wilcoxson’s performance was also insufficient to avoid elimination, resulting in both being sent directly to the arena.

CT acknowledged their automatic placement in the elimination bout, referencing prior experience in similar situations.

Michaela Bradshaw and Cedric Hodges were the winners of the daily challenge.

Following their victory, they, along with Yeremi Hykel and Dee Valladares, discussed house strategy regarding who should be sent into elimination alongside CT and Tay.

The group decided against choosing Jonna Mannion and Gabe Wai and instead targeted Theo Campbell and Adrienne Naylor.

CT attempted to influence the vote by requesting that Leroy Garrett and America Lopez be sent in with him and Tay, but the house ultimately voted for Theo and Adrienne.

Elimination arena

The elimination game, called “Ball Buster,” required pairs to hit a set number of targets with balls while one partner was blindfolded and the other guided their movements.

The Challenge: Vets & New Threats concluded with Theo Campbell and Adrienne Naylor winning by a one-point margin over CT and Tay. As a result, CT and Tay were eliminated from the season.

Host T.J. Lavin addressed the outcome, acknowledging Tay’s previous arena wins and CT’s history in the competition. CT confirmed that he would return for a future season.

House interactions

In addition to the elimination, the episode included a confrontation between Nany Gonzales and Aneesa Ferreira.

Aneesa expressed dissatisfaction with Nany’s response during a prior disagreement involving Ashley Mitchell.

Nany declined to alter her interactions with Ashley for Aneesa, prompting Aneesa to apologize publicly to the house for the earlier situation.

The episode continued to follow the remaining contestants as they navigated the ongoing challenges and strategic decisions that determined eliminations.

CT and Tay’s exit marked a shift in the season’s dynamics, leaving other players to adjust alliances and prepare for upcoming challenges.

The daily challenge results, house discussions, and arena outcomes collectively determined the elimination and highlighted the procedural elements of The Challenge: Vets & New Threats without additional commentary or interpretation.

CT and Tay's ousting ended the tenth episode, confirming they would not return for season 41.

As The Challenge: Vets & New Threats moves into its next episode, viewers can expect to see highlights featuring the remaining players along with what takes place in future daily and elimination challenges.

Stay tuned for more updates.