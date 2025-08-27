Who went home in The Challenge season 41 episode 5? Details explored

Ben and Olivia from The Challenge season 41 (Image via Instagram/@benthebanedavis)

Episode 5 of The Challenge season 41 was released on August 27, 2025. It saw two contestants going home. One was customarily eliminated, and the other left the show for personal reasons.

Cara Maria quit her game to be with her ailing mother. She talked about the same to CT Tamburello, who supported her decision.

This left her partner, Leo, single; however, the host, TJ, didn't make him a hangnail, so he wasn't susceptible to elimination, but instead, gave him a new partner in the form of All-Stars winner Jonna Mannion.

Ben was the one to lose in the elimination arena against Derek. This happened after Derek and Dee secured last place in the daily challenge.

Ben and Yeremi tied on the house votes, but the former was sent to the elimination arena based on a coin toss. He lost against Derek and was sent packing after a football-themed challenge.

How was Ben Davis eliminated from The Challenge season 41 episode 5?

The daily challenge was called Dirtballer, and it was inspired by the upcoming football horror film, Him. For the challenge, every pair had to dig up big wooden posts from the ground, carry them through a field that was 500 meters long, and then slot them back in the ground.

They had to make a goal post out of these planks and score a goal on it to win.

The challenge was won by Michaela and Jake, while Derek and Dee were the last ones to finish, so they secured the last place. Michaela decided to save Jake while the house vote was tied between Yeremi and Ben.

So they decided to do a coin toss to determine who would go to the elimination arena.

The coin worked in Yeremi's favor, and Ben was sent to the arena to compete against Derek. The elimination challenge was also inspired by the same movie as the daily challenge, which was called Him Collide.

It was a variation of the game of Hall Brawl that the contestants have been playing for quite a few seasons now.

It was a football-based game, and Derek pulled through, leaving Ben behind. Ben was eliminated, because of which, his partner, Olivia, became the next hangnail.

After the elimination, TJ announced the pairs to go up against each other in the next episode.

These included Jake and Janna, Michael and Yeremi, Aviv and Cedric, Adrienna and Derek, Will and Ashley, Turbo and Tay, Leka and CT, America and Derrick, Sydney and Leo, Gabe and Aneesa, Leroy and Izzy, Justin and Dee, and Nany and Theo.

More on The Challenge season 41 contestant Cara Maria Sorbello's mother's health

Cara Maria took to her Instagram in May to announce that her mother had passed away on April 1. This was after she left the show while it was still filming.

In the post, she also detailed what exactly had happened to her mother, saying she had stage four cancer in her lymph, breast, bone, stomach, and brain.

"They told her she had about three months. She said, 'Nope!' She had too much to do first, and she always did things on her terms. She wanted to fight it and use the time she had left to live her life to the fullest," she stated.

Stay tuned for more updates!