CT’s struggles send Leka home as newbies dominate Week 6 on The Challenge: Vets & New Threats

Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello from The Challenge 41 (Image via Getty)

The Challenge: Vets & New Threats season 41 continued with episode 6, which aired on September 3, 2025. The long-running MTV competition brought together returning champions and determined rookies, with alliances shifting as the season progressed.

This week featured both physical setbacks and strategic moves that shaped the outcome of the elimination.

The format remained the same: pairs competed in a daily challenge, and the winners held the power to nominate a veteran for a jury vote.

This structure created tension between newcomers looking to build influence and veterans hoping to protect their long-standing reputations.

CT Tamburello, a five-time champion, faced challenges during the daily task, which directly impacted his partner Ayoleka “Leka” Sodade. Leka later entered elimination against Olivia Kaiser.

Meanwhile, Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio and Sydney Segal earned control after securing a first-place finish in the challenge.

The episode also highlighted an expected confrontation between CT and Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran, two decorated competitors with strong track records.

Their clash added another layer to the season’s storyline of veterans versus new threats. At the end of the night, the elimination determined who would remain in the competition and who would be sent home.

Daily challenge and outcome in episode 6 of The Challenge

The daily challenge followed a familiar format for longtime viewers: heights over water.

Pairs had to move across suspended obstacles, collect puzzle pieces, and complete a final solution. This event tested both physical coordination and mental focus.

Due to the partner-selection twist, some pairs featured all-veteran or all-newbie lineups. The winning duo was Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio and Sydney Segal. Their performance allowed them to gain power in this episode of The Challenge.

As winners, Leo and Sydney made the decision to nominate Aneesa Ferreira for the jury vote. Their goal was to target a veteran directly. The move created tension, especially since Olivia Kaiser expressed her desire to avoid facing Aneesa, who is one of her close friends.

Despite her request, the plan proceeded, reinforcing the rookies’ effort to shift control away from established veterans.

In this episode of The Challenge, CT Tamburello had visible difficulties. He froze while attempting to climb a ladder, which slowed down his team. CT explained that the moment reminded him of a past injury, stating he was “flashing back” to a hospital visit from the previous season.

His struggle meant that his partner, Ayoleka “Leka” Sodade, was placed into elimination.

In elimination, Leka competed against Olivia Kaiser. Despite Leka’s endurance, Olivia’s preparation helped her secure the win. This result ended Leka’s time in the competition.

House confrontation and elimination fallout in The Challenge

Back at the house, the tension between CT and Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran escalated. CT overheard Turbo criticizing his performance during the challenge.

CT approached Turbo about the comments, telling him to address issues directly rather than discussing them with others.

Turbo replied that if CT was not motivated to win, he should reconsider competing on the show. The exchange ended quickly, but it highlighted growing divisions between the two veterans.

Meanwhile, the elimination round shaped the game’s direction in The Challenge. Leka entered the match because of CT’s performance earlier in the day.

Facing Olivia Kaiser, she tried to leverage her athletic background, but Olivia’s preparation carried her through.

After winning the elimination, Olivia stayed in the game, and Leka was sent home.

This episode of The Challenge ended with an updated list of players still competing. Some of the names include Adrienne Naylor, America Lopez, Aneesa Ferreira, Ashley Mitchell, Ben Davis, Cara Maria Sorbello, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Derrick Kosinski, Jonna Mannion, Leroy Garrett, Nany González, Olivia Kaiser, Sydney Segal, Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran, and more.

The vote and elimination showed the main theme of the season so far: rookies making strong moves to go after veterans and change the balance in the game.



Stay tuned for more updates.