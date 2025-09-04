"They did her so dirty" - The Challenge 41 fans react to Leka's elimination

Leka from The Challenge season 41 (Image via Instagram/@fitwithleks)

The Challenge season 41 returned with a new episode on September 3, 2025. It showcased Ayoleka “Leka” Sodade’s elimination after she lost the eviction task to her opponent, Olivia Kaiser.

However, fans were not pleased with the outcome. According to netizens, Leka did not deserve to get booted from the contest, especially after her performance earlier in the episode.

The Wednesday segment began with a daily challenge that included a suspension as well as a water task.

While Leka looked forward to beating the game, her partner, CT struggled to overcome his fear of falling from a height. Aside from that, CT also lacked the physical capacity to complete the task at hand.

As a result, he failed to keep up with his partner, leaving her to fend for herself.

Leka, on the other hand, did not stop. She persevered, determined not to go home over her teammate’s incapacity. However, despite her efforts, CT and Leka were named the losers of the daily challenge.

Since it was a female elimination, Leka automatically ran the risk of being sent home.

Leka ultimately lost the elimination task and was sent packing. The Challenge fans on X were not happy with her elimination, as one commented:

“I'm so annoyed they did Leka like that. She breasted that challenge all on her own & she got sent into elimination because CT couldn't finish? It doesn't even make sense, they did her so dirty.”

Many fans of the MTV show felt Leka deserved to stay in the competition and blamed CT for the outcome.

“CT - WTH is wrong with you! I feel sorry for @fitwithleks! @PaulCalafiore_ is right...it's time for you to leave the main franchise & go to All-Stars!” a fan wrote.

“Leka shouldn’t even be in this position right now …. Ct should be in her position,” another fan commented.

“CT and production failed Leka. Why that elimination after Leka did a whole obstacle by herself and Olivia Sat out,” a user posted.

Other fans of The Challenge complimented Leka’s performance in the episode.

“Now I love me some CT, but he knew there would be water and climbing when he signed up. I understand paralyzing fear but he’s conquered worse. He psyched himself out. Poor Leka deserved better but she crushed that team challenge all by herself,” a netizen reacted.

“I feel so bad for Leka. She got scr*wed,” another X user wrote.

“LEKA IS A BOSS!!! Finishing that Daily Challenge without CT showed just how quality she can be in these games - big respect,” one fan commented.

CT fails to overcome his fears in episode 6 of The Challenge season 41

The daily challenge in the September 3 episode was ‘Runes My Life,’ which required the players not only to perform activities at a height but also to do so over water.

The last time CT had participated in such a game was in Battle of the Eras. At the time, CT had to be hospitalized over it. Consequently, he had developed a fear of similar challenges.

While speaking to the cameras, the male contender said:

“I’ve always been nervous but never failed. This time is different. Falling from this high, uncontrollably, is pretty scary for me now. This is the first time I’ve had to face my fear, face my trauma.”

Unfortunately, CT allowed his fears to get the best of him and was unable to climb the rope ladder at all, leaving Leka to complete the task on her own.

Due to CT’s performance, Leka landed herself in the elimination round, where she faced Olivia.

The arena game, ‘Out of Time,’ required the ladies to run back and forth across giant ramps with rollers on them to press buttons on either side.

The one with the most presses would be announced the winner.

Leka put her best foot forward, but lost her energy halfway through. As a result, she was eliminated from the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.