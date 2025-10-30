Who was eliminated on The Challenge season 41 episode 14? Details explored

The Challenge (Image via MTV)

In The Challenge season 41:Vets and New Threats, episode 14, Ashley Mitchell and Leo Dionicio were eliminated from the game after “errors in the math challenge.” Ashley and Leo’s elimination came at the hands of the former’s puzzle skills.

Despite being the former “puzzle queen”, it seems like she had lost her title this past episode, as incorrect math sent the duo straight into elimination. They could not keep their number straight, which led to their eventual elimination.

The Challenge season 41: Vets and New Threats episode 14: A little sneak peek

In the latest episode of The Challenge season 41, Theo Campbell successfully diverted the house vote away from himself and Adrienne Naylor, which led to Turbo and Sydney Segal landing in the arena instead. As the newest episode suggests,

"Keep your enemies close and your alliances closer."

As Theo and Adrienne were fresh off their third elimination win and were feeling a bit confident about their” de facto assassin status… not enough to want another round”, but enough to try and make a big move against Theo’s now rival, Turbo.

As the team had their victory lap, Theo managed to rally his allies with a plan to remind people about how competitive Turbo can get in a final, something he himself “experienced on War of the Worlds.” Leo is seen talking about Jake while saying,

"At this point, it is hard as Jake is with the other alliance, but he is the only person I can rely on, and all I need is a best friend in the house."

Jake told Leo,

"Just don't come in last, that's the main thing."

The Challenge host T.J. Lavin discusses what to expect from this season

Longtime host of The Challenge, TJ Lavin, has given fans a sneak peek into what can happen in season 41 of The Challenge. In an interview with TV Insider, Lavin said,

“They actually are really good. You’ll see who I mean and what I mean, but it’s a very interesting dynamic to see somebody come in with so much cockiness and confidence, it’s crazy, and then actually be really good in the end."

When asked what makes him come back every season, Lavin said,

“A lot of it is the travel, and the crew is like family, so once you start leaving the crew, you’re like, 'All right, I’m ready to go back to them, hang out with them again.' We’re all real tight. When we go to different places, we become part of the fabric of the community as well. It’s pretty cool.”

Watch The Challenge airing on Wednesdays, 8/7c, exclusively on MTV. Stay tuned for more updates.