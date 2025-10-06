Inside Amy Schumer's inspiring weight loss journey: Comedian shares new photo showing her transformation

Amy Schumer shares highs and lows of her weight-loss journey with Mounjaro and Ozempic

In March, Amy Schumer provided her fans with a personal look into her weight-loss process through an Instagram video. The 44-year-old actress admitted that she had visited a Telehealth service, Midi Health, where she was prescribed estrogen and progesterone following the discovery of her perimenopause.

Schumer attributed the treatment and the drug Mounjaro to apparent health benefits such as healthier skin, fuller hair, and increased energy. She also noted that Mounjaro has not been covered by insurance, except in the case of diabetes or severe obesity, which is also something she has had a positive personal experience with.

Schumer is not the only celebrity who shares publicly that he uses Mounjaro to manage his weight, with other celebrities such as Rosie O'Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, and Megan Trainor doing the same.

Amy Schumer also talked about her tough time with the weight-loss drug Ozempic, saying she had to quit it due to bad side effects. The star told her story on The Howard Stern Show. She said she has the GDF15 gene, which makes her get sick easily, the same gene that made her very sick when she was pregnant.

At first, Schumer did lose weight fast with the drug, but the strong tiredness and hard symptoms made her wonder if the quick weight loss was worth the harm to her body. She said (via IBT):

"I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like bedridden, I was vomiting and then you have no energy but other people take it and they're all good. I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?"

