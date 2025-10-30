What did Kid Rock say about his Halloween costume of the year? Details explored as Special Olympics calls out singer for using ‘R-Word’

Kid Rock Faces Criticism After Using Slur While Talking About Halloween Costume (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Singer Kid Rock has once again gained online attention after using an offensive term on a TV show. The word caused the Special Olympics to put out a statement, asking the artist to own up to the impact of his words.

Appearing on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, Kid Rock talked about a Halloween costume idea. He said he wanted to dress up as “a r-----.” He laughed while holding a mask to his face. The host, Jesse Watters, laughed too and said,

“I guess you can be anything for Halloween.”

Ultra MAGA Kid Rock unveils his offensive Halloween “costume” using ableist slur, Fox News’ Jesse Watters eats it up. Birds of a feather. pic.twitter.com/vOPrCPbfp8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 27, 2025

Special Olympics urges Kid Rock to apologize for using offensive slur

The segment drew attention online as a harmful slur was used. The Special Olympics, a non-profit organization, reacted by releasing an open letter about Kid Rock's comment.

Loretta Claiborne, the group’s Chief Inspiration Officer, penned the letter. She said,

“The R-Word deeply demeans and harms people with intellectual disabilities. I’m writing to you personally with an urgent request: please acknowledge the hurt caused and use this moment to stand with us in rejecting that word and the prejudice it represents.”

Claiborne explained that Kid Rock has a lot of power as a famous public figure. She said,

“You have a powerful voice and a massive platform. As an artist and cultural figure who influences millions, you can shape conversations and attitudes across this country.”

She also mentioned that people with intellectual disabilities have faced years of discrimination and disrespect. She said,

“In the 21st century, we’re still continuing to fight for the simplest form of justice: the recognition of our full humanity, a recognition you undermine when you use the word retard.”

Claiborne mentioned the “Spread the Word” campaign, focusing on putting an end to the use of the slur.

“We’ve made great progress, but every public use of that word sets us back and reinforces the stigma we’re trying to overcome,” she explained.

Talking about her own life, Claiborne shared that people used the term against her often when she was younger.

“It hurt deeply then, and it still hurts today. But I’ve also learned that every moment of hurt can become a moment to teach, to grow, and to move forward together. I believe this can be one of those moments.”

She ended by saying she would be “honored” to have a conversation with Kid Rock. She stressed the importance of working toward “a world where every person is valued and respected.”