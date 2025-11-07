Woman goes viral after claiming she rejected Zohran Mamdani for his height after matching with him on Hinge a few years back

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani stands with his wife Rama Duwaji (L) after delivering remarks at his election night watch party at the Brooklyn Paramount on November 4, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Mamdani defeated Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the closely watched election for New York City mayor. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Zohran Mamdani made history on November 4 when he won the NYC mayoral race, defeating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa to become the city’s youngest mayor in a century and its first Muslim mayor.

During his mayoral campaign, it was not just Mamdani’s political views and campaign promises that made the news. Mamdani’s personal life was also examined as voters discovered that the politician met his now-wife, Rama Duwaji, on a dating app called Hinge.

A woman is now going viral on social media after claiming that she encountered Mamdani’s profile on the app, but despite matching with him, she did not message the now mayor-elect back.

In a social media post, the woman revealed that she remembers looking at Mamdani’s profile on Hinge, and wrote,

“randomly remembered the time I matched with Zohran Mamdani on NYC Hinge-a few years ago”

However, she claimed that she lost out on a chance to date Mamdani because of her doubts about his height. Recalling the incident, she continued,

“didn't reply to him because his height was listed as either 5-11 or 5'10 and younger me knew that meant he was most likely 5’9.”

She was referring to how people occasionally inflate metrics such as their height to appear more desirable on dating apps. The woman, however, referred to her takeaway from Mamdani’s electoral campaign, which impressed many New Yorkers, and added,

“Present me appreciates that he was more honest than most guys on there”

Fumble of the century pic.twitter.com/3eKmlL02eP — naomi (@lachancenaomi27) November 5, 2025

During his campaign, Zohran Mamdani has been open about how he found love

The 32-year-old Zohran Mamdani met Rama Duwaji on Hinge in 2021, and the two began a relationship. According to her website, Duwaji is a Brooklyn-based artist of Syrian origin who works as an illustrator and animator.

Over her career, the 28-year-old Duwaji has worked for publications such as The Washington Post, BBC, and The New Yorker.

After a few years of dating, the couple got engaged in October 2024 and tied the knot in an Islamic ceremony in Dubai at the end of last year, as per Daily Mail. They also took their vows at the New York City Hall earlier this year.

Mamdani shared the story of how he met his wife during The Bulwark Podcast in June this year. While responding to a question about the city’s youth not interacting with each other anymore and their dating life, Mamdani asked people to not lose their faith in dating apps as an opportunity to meet their partners. He said,

“I met my wife on Hinge, so there is still hope in those dating apps.”

Mamdani has shared other advice on dating and relationships as well. Recently, he appeared on Liz Plank’s podcast, in which he responded to questions posed by listeners, offering a sympathetic male perspective to people’s problems.

Mamdani took a question from a listener who wanted an attentive and engaged partner, but was having trouble finding men. While weaving in his thoughts on the City’s problems, Mamdani said,

“They do exist, and I hope that she could find them here in New York City. My goal is to make it such that we make life in this city that little bit less stressful, that little bit less of a struggle by making it that little bit more affordable so that those young men that she's looking for can commit themselves to dating as opposed to committing themselves to finding how they can find that little bit of extra money to pay for their rent hike or to pay for their rising metro card or to pay for groceries so they can start worrying about paying for child care, which by the time we're in office, we can actually start to deliver universal childcare.”

Both Planck and Mamdani agreed that dating in the city is incredibly linked to “affordability.”