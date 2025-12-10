Why did Miss Universe Fátima Bosch walk away from Telemundo? Beauty queen exits network appearances after tense interview

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Fernández visits The Empire State Building on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Rumor has it that Miss Universe 2025 winner Fátima Bosch is not moving forward with her previous arrangements with the Telemundo network after a strained interview on December 7, 2025. Amid her ongoing press tour, the beauty pageant titleholder was interviewed by Carlos Adyan and Lourdes Stephen on the Spanish broadcast network’s nighttime talk show Pica y se Extiende.



The segment featured questions about the controversies that plagued the recently concluded Miss Universe pageantry. Carlos Adyan claimed on the morning show En Casa Con Telemundo that Bosch, after the interview in the evening segment, announced to the production team that she was withdrawing” from other scheduled appearances on the network.

Telemundo was the official broadcaster for the 2025 Miss Universe Pageant.

“If that type of question bothers you, it's for a reason,” Telemundo reporter Adyan reacts to Fatima Bosch allegedly canceling scheduled interviews with Telemundo

The network has released clips from Bosch’s appearance on the Pica y se Extiende show. She was asked to comment on statements made by Raúl Rocha, co-owner of the Miss Universe pageant, about how the pageantry considers contestants with strong passports who can meet travel requirements.

Rocha mentioned this while addressing why he believed Miss Cotedivoire Olivia Yace didn’t win.

Bosch responded as follows:

"But as an organization, you have to understand what a company is, and there is work, so they have to look for someone to make the job easier. If you have to travel the world ... obviously, they need someone who can travel easily."

Bosch was also asked to comment on the allegations of criminal activity, drug trafficking and arms trafficking levied against Rocha.

The interviewers also brought up Bosch’s allegations against Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil and the latter’s alleged defamation case against her.

Adyan, in his morning talk show, said that the Miss Universe 2025 winner looked displeased with the questions before adding:

"I think that this leaves much more [evidence] to the public of what really happens, because if that type of question bothers you, it's for a reason.

Adyan added:

"She already had all the power to answer whatever she wanted within the interview. These questions were going to be asked, either by us, the journalist who came next, because these are the things being discussed, and we are not making up information."

