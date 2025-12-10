The Amazing Race season 38 winner revealed: Everything we know

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan (Image via Getty)

The Amazing Race season 38, featuring an all-stars lineup of Big Brother alums, concluded on December 10, 2025, with Jasmair “Jas” Bains and Jagateshwar “Jag” Bains emerging victorious after dominating the series from the start.

The duo of brothers defeated couple Kyland Young and Taylor Hale, couple Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber, and brothers Joseph and Adam Abdin to take home the winner’s title and the $1 million cash prize.

From the start of the series, Jas and Jag made others realize that they were not to be taken lightly.

They proved their abilities and determination to win by finishing first in two consecutive legs – the one in the Netherlands and another one from the Netherlands to the Czech Republic.

After that, they lost the top spot for a few races but never slipped below the top five. It showed the viewers as well as their co-stars that they were putting in all their effort not to fall behind the group.

Their efforts started to pay off from the eighth leg, which began in Romania. They finished in first place and held onto that spot until they won The Amazing Race season 38.

The finale saw the four remaining teams race across New York City, with Jag and Jas winning it all, whereas Taylor and Kyland came in second place.

What led to Jas and Jag Bains' victory in season 38 of The Amazing Race?







Jag Bains, the winner of season 25 of Big Brother, made headlines because of his remarkable run on the CBS reality show.

He was the first Sikh participant in the history of Big Brother, who looked forward to winning the show.

However, he was evicted during week four. But that did not end his time in the Big Brother house, as his ally, Matt Klotz, revived his position on the show by using a special power.

Ultimately, Jag and Matt reached the finale, where the jury voted to make Jag the show’s winner. With that, he became the first houseguest to win despite being eliminated.

Fans remember him for breaking a record by winning ten consecutive challenges in the Big Brother house.

Jag carried those skills to The Amazing Race, where he, with his brother, Jas, dominated the challenges. Despite falling behind at times, they managed to always make their way back into the competition, never putting their spots in the race at risk of elimination.

It made them frontrunners of the competition and a formidable team for the winner’s title.

In the finale of The Amazing Race, Jas and Jag, along with the other teams, raced across New York City.

Their first stop was the Empire State Building, where Jas and Jag arrived first and secured the clue to the next stop.

For the next challenge, they had to arrive at a bakery and pick up a “special package” for Cookie Monster on Sesame Street.

Jas and Jag managed to remain ahead of their competitors in this part of the race as well, as they were the first team to deliver the package.

Then they headed to Spandex House, where they completed the challenge of finding 16 specific fabrics and delivering them to the students at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Up until this point in the race, Jas and Jag were much ahead of their opponents and clearly in position to win The Amazing Race.

On their way to deliver the fabric, they faced multiple challenges. First, they struggled to make their way across the crowded streets, and second, one of the fabrics got stuck in the wheel of a cart.

Regardless, they succeeded in completing the challenge. Then they headed to Terminal 1 Studio in Brooklyn and solved a puzzle for their next clue.

The solved puzzle directed them to Yankee Stadium as their Pit Stop. The brothers rushed to the Pit Stop, where they met host Phil Keoghan, who declared them the winners of The Amazing Race season 38.

