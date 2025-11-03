Physical: Asia - Meet Team South Korea

Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's Physical: Asia is a spin-off show based on the original South Korean hit show Physical:100. The spin-off premiered on October 28. It welcomes 48 elite athletes, six each from eight countries, who will be competing on the show.

These skilled athletes will be facing difficult challenges, including the "king of the mountain–style challenge set on an ever-shifting dune, a challenge of procuring precious supplies off a sinking shipwreck, and death match–style eliminations."

While talking about the spin-off show, producer Jang Ho-gi revealed how the elaborate set is built across an area "the size of five soccer fields, using 1,200 metric tons of sand and 40 metric tons of steel", he further told The National:

“At its heart, the Physical series is about raw competition that transcends disciplines and generations. Our goal was to harmonize the diverse histories and cultures of Korea and Asia.”

Physical: Asia: Meet the contestants of Team South Korea

The South Korean team includes CrossFit athlete Choi Seung-yeon, wrestling champion Kim Min-jae, and skeleton racer and Olympic gold medallist Yun Sung-bin.

Kim Dong-hyun

Kim Dong-hyun will be the captain of Team South Korea. The UFC star was also in season two of Physical: 100, and will be leading his country alongside season two winner Amotti and wrestler Jang Eun-sil, who was seen in season one.

He has since starred in several shows, including appearing on variety shows, including The Return of Superman, The Great Escape, Amazing Saturday, Law of the Jungle, Master in the House, and The Iron Squad. Kim Dong Hyun had earlier competed in the UFC's welterweight class and had only lost four matches before retiring.

Amotti

Amotti is a CrossFit athlete whose real name is Kim Jae-hong. The thirty-two-year-old will be competing in Physical: Asia after he won Physical:100 season 2. After his big win, the CrossFit athlete has been running his own fitness lifestyle video on his YouTube channel, featuring many former Physical: 100 stars, including his new teammates.

Choi Seung-yeon

Choi Seung-yeon is the first-ever CrossFit athlete from South Korea to compete in the International CrossFit Games more than twice.

As she explains on Physical: Asia, she has also ranked in the top 3 female CrossFit competitors from the Asia region in 2021, 2022, 2024, and also in 2025, after Physical: Asia was filmed. Choi currently coaches at one of Korea's most well-known gyms, CrossFit Limelight.

Jang Eun-sil

The 34-year-old former member of the South Korean national wrestling team has previously competed on Physical:100 season 1. She has been the Adidas ambassador and runs a channel on TikTok and YouTube, where she tries out different sports and gives an update on her active lifestyle.

Kim Min-jae

The 23-year-old traditional Korean ssireum wrestler has earned the nickname "Monster of the Sand Pit." Kim Min-Jae made his tournament debut in 2022 and won the Grand Festival that year. As per his Physical: Asia intro, Kim Min-Jae currently has the most wins in his weight class among active fighters.

Yun Sung-bin

The 31-year-old skeleton racer who won gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The skeleton racer will reportedly have a major role in the Korean-Japanese fantasy romance The Ghost House, out next year.

