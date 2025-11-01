Physical: Asia - Meet Team Philippines

Physical: Asia (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Netflix’s upcoming series Physical: Asia introduces the Philippines to its expanded competition format, featuring six representatives from the country competing alongside athletes from eight other nations.

The show is the third season of the global hit Physical: 100 and will test strength, endurance, and teamwork across demanding obstacle courses.

The Philippine squad is led by boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, who joins 48 competitors from Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Türkiye, Indonesia, and Australia.

The new series blends athletic skills with cultural traditions, including combat sports and regional heritage disciplines.

Meet Team Philippines in Physical: Asia

Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao leads Team Philippines as its captain. As per SunStar, Pacquiao is the only eight-division world champion in boxing history.

His career includes multiple world titles and international fights. As the team captain, Pacquiao represents the country in competitions that require both teamwork and individual endurance.

He brings decades of experience in professional boxing to the squad and leads the team through challenges that go beyond the boxing ring.

Mark “Mugen” Striegl

Mark “Mugen” Striegl joins the team as a mixed martial artist. Preview.ph reports that Striegl is a Filipino-American athlete who won gold in combat sambo at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

He has also competed in the URCC, UFC, and ONE Championship. Striegl has a multidisciplinary background in wrestling, taekwondo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

He cites Pacquiao as an inspiration, and together they form a duo that combines experience and technical skill in martial arts.

Ray Jefferson Querubin

Ray Jefferson Querubin represents the Philippines in strength events. According to SunStar, Querubin is a three-time “Philippines’ Strongest Man” from Bohol.

He holds national records in the log press and axle deadlift, including a 400kg silver dollar deadlift. Querubin has also competed internationally in strongman competitions.

His inclusion in the team adds raw strength and power for physically demanding tasks in the series.

Justin Coveney

Justin Coveney contributes experience from rugby. Preview.ph reports that Coveney is a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and has represented the Philippines in the Hong Kong Sevens and Rugby World Cup Sevens.

His participation adds endurance, teamwork, and speed to Team Philippines.

Coveney’s background in team sports provides coordination and stamina for obstacle courses that require both physical and strategic effort.

Robyn Lauren Brown

Robyn Lauren Brown is included as the team’s track and field athlete. SunStar notes that she won gold in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2025 Philippine Athletics Championships, defeating a Paris Olympian favorite.

Brown’s performance demonstrates sprinting ability and precise timing, which contribute to the team’s overall performance in races and agility-based challenges.

Lara Lorraine Deang Liwanag

Lara Lorraine Deang Liwanag rounds out the squad as a CrossFit athlete. As per the Preview.ph, Liwanag became the national champion of the Reebok CrossFit Games Open in 2020.

She consistently ranks among Asia’s top CrossFit athletes. Her participation brings a combination of strength, endurance, and conditioning to the team, which is critical for obstacle-based competitions in the series.

Series format and release

Physical: Asia features six-member teams from each participating country, led by national athletes who serve as captains.

As per Tudum by Netflix, the series includes world-class athletes such as Yushin Okami, Kim Dong-hyun, Superbon, and Robert Whittaker, alongside returning contestants from previous seasons.

The prize is 1 billion Korean won (approximately $700,000). The first four episodes of the 12-episode season were released on October 28, 2025, with the remaining episodes scheduled in batches of two to three every Tuesday.

Stay tuned for more updates.