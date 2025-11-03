How can you watch Fairyland online? Streaming details analyzed

Among the emotional releases of 2025, the coming-of-age drama film Fairyland tells a story shaped by love, loss, and identity. The film is written and directed by Andrew Durham, based on Alysia Abbott's memoir, titled Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father. The synopsis for the film, As per Wila’s official website, reads:

“Fairyland is a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of San Francisco’s vibrant cultural scene in the 1970s and ’80s. This captivating film chronicles a father and daughter relationship as it evolves through an era of bohemian decadence to the sober and heartbreaking era of the AIDS crisis.”

Here’s how to watch Fairyland online, who’s in it, and what makes its story resonate so powerfully today.

Fairyland release details explored

The coming-of-age drama film Fairyland was released in limited theaters on October 10, 2025, in the United States. To check the screening details for the film, interested viewers can use the Fandango website or app. Along with its theatrical release, the film is also available for streaming on Prime Video. To view the film, viewers will have to rent it for $6.99 on the app. Once the film is rented, it will be available under My Stuff for users to view within 30 days since purchase. Once the movie is played, the viewers will have 48 hours to finish the film.

According to the Motion Picture Association of America, Fairyland has been rated R for drug use. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 56 minutes, making it an ideal runtime for an indie drama film.

Cast and crew details for Fairyland

The cast list for Fairyland is led by Scoot McNairy as Steve Abbott. Steve relocates to San Francisco after the death of his wife, hoping to live openly as a gay man and raise his daughter in a world that encourages self-expression. The list also includes Emilia Jones as Alysia Abbott, Nessa Dougherty as young Alysia, Geena Davis as Munca, and Cody Fern as Eddie Body. Maria Bakalova as Paulette, Adam Lambert as Charlie, Bella Murphy as Yayne, and Ryan Thurston as Johnny are a few of the other notable cast members to feature in the coming-of-age drama film.

Andrew Durham wrote, directed, and produced Fairyland, which at the time was his feature directorial debut. Additionally, Sofia Coppola, Megan Carlson, Laure Sudreau, Greg Lauritano, and Siena Oberman also served as producers on the project. Greta Zozula is the credited cinematographer, and Michael Penn scored the music for the film.

What is Fairyland all about?

The coming-of-age drama film Fairyland begins in 1973, shortly after a car accident claims the life of Alysia’s mother. In order to get a fresh start in life and to also embrace his sexuality openly at the time, Steve decides to move to San Francisco with his daughter. Surrounded by poets, artists, and activists, Steve finally finds freedom in expressing his true self. Unfortunately, his unconventional parenting leaves Alysia struggling to reconcile her childhood with the norms of society.

The trailer for the film begins with Steve receiving the news of his wife’s death late at night. As teased in the clip, the film captures both Alysia and Steve’s journey after the tragic loss. While Steve embraces his identity after moving to San Francisco, and Alysia’s struggle on her path to maturity as she seeks stability amid the chaos of her father’s world.

Moments are also seen in the trailer where a young Alysia is not only curious about her father and his partners, but she also gets bullied over her father’s life choices. Although their bond deepens over time, it is also tested when the AIDS epidemic begins to spread, claiming the lives of many around them.

The coming-of-age drama film Fairyland is available in select theaters and for rent on Prime Video.