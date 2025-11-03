"If I was aware of any evidence of aliens": Elon Musk addresses comet 3I/Atlas and strange space theories on Joe Rogan podcast

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: C.E.O. of Tesla, Chief Engineer of SpaceX and C.T.O. of X Elon Musk speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit on November 29, 2023 in New York City. Andrew Ross Sorkin returns for the NYT summit for a day of interviews with Vice President Kamala Harris, President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-Wen, C.E.O. of Tesla, Chief Engineer of SpaceX and C.T.O. of X Elon Musk, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and leaders in business, politics and culture. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Everyone is keenly interested in the theories shared online about the new visitor in our solar system, 3I/ATLAS. Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he and Joe Rogan talked about the latest space events — especially the mystery surrounding the comet 3I/ATLAS.

The Manhattan-sized comet is the topic of debate, whether it's a natural comet or an alien probe. According to Harvard scientist Avi Leob, he mentioned in his studies that 3I/ATLAS could be an "alien probe sent to do recon on Earth." However, some researchers believe it is a natural object. The mystery around it keeps growing, with new updates coming almost every day. Recently, it reached its closest point to the Sun, called perihelion, and when it came into contact with the Sun, it released gas and dust, creating a bright blue glow.

Talking about Elon’s view on the interstellar object and whether he thinks it could be an alien mothership or not, he said,

"I mean, one thing I can say is like, look, if I was aware of any evidence of aliens - Joe, you have my word - I will come on your show and I would reveal it on the show."

"I'm never committing suicide,’’ Musk made this statement jokingly, referring to conspiracy theories that claim people who find alien secrets often die mysteriously. He said it just to make things “clear” on record. He added,

“So, on camera, guys, I am never committing suicide ever!"

Further, he promised that if he ever found real proof of aliens, he would come back on Rogan’s show to reveal it.

Elon Musk shared his thoughts on the composition of the comet 3I/ATLAS

Continuing the discussion about Avi Loeb’s theory, Rogan mentioned that the physicist appeared on his podcast and noted the comet’s composition. Rogan said,

“It’s fascinating, it’s fascinating also because it’s made almost entirely of nickel, whatever it is, and the only way that exists here is industrial alloys, apparently.”

Upon hearing that 3I/ATLAS contains nickel, Musk said,

“There are definitely comets and asteroids that are made primarily of nickel… it doesn’t mean it’s a spaceship. Yeah, it’d be a very sort of heavy spaceship to make it all out of nickel. The places where you mine nickel on Earth are actually where there was an asteroid or comet that hit Earth, which was a nickel-rich meteorite. You definitely didn't want to be there at the time, because anything would have been obliterated. But that's what the sources of nickel and cobalt are these days. There are cases where very nickel-rich asteroids meet Earth."

Disagreeing with the alien theory, he believes that many comets and asteroids naturally contain nickel and that Earth’s nickel mines are often located where ancient meteorites hit.

3I/ATLAS is fascinating researchers with its mysterious, odd movements and chemical makeup. Talking about the name 3I/ATLAS, it means it’s the third interstellar object ever discovered passing through our solar system, and ATLAS refers to the telescope that discovered it, the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System.

Humorously commenting on the comet’s name, Musk said,

“It’s a hell of a name. It sounds like ‘Third Eye’ or something.’’

NASA says that “3I/ATLAS is the third known object from outside our solar system to be discovered passing through our celestial neighborhood. Astronomers have categorized this object as interstellar because of the hyperbolic shape of its orbital path.”

This means that 3I/ATLAS didn’t come from our solar system but from deep space. Because its orbit is hyperbolic (open-shaped), it will pass through once and then continue traveling away, not returning like regular comets.

Right now, the comet is behind the Sun and can’t be seen, but scientists expect it to become visible again in early December. Its path will take it near planets such as Jupiter, Venus, and Mars. It’s now developing both a tail and an anti-tail, leaving scientists and space enthusiasts amazed. This strange behavior has sparked curiosity and debate about whether 3I/ATLAS is a completely natural space object or possibly something created and sent by extraterrestrial beings.