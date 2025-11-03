"I failed, and I've spent three years getting angry about it”: Sister Wives alum Kody Brown makes candid remarks

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

Sister Wives star Kody Brown made a few candid comments about his previous marriages. Kody admitted that it would have been nice to have had if he had the skill set to have managed those relationships better, but admittedly, he did not.

Kody referred to his previous marriages that did not last long, saying how those “relationships are still hostile”, and maybe it is a smart move for him to find a way to defuse the hostility now. While calling those mistakes a good lesson, the television star recalled his past experiences, saying.

"I failed, and I've spent three years getting angry about it.”

Sister Wives alum Kody Brown looks back at his past relationships

In the recent episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown got candid about how he feels responsible for not loving his ex-wives enough. The TLC star said that he needs to “own the failure of the family”, adding,

“I feel like that it is my fault, This is wise because I was the leader. I mean, let's just be really honest. Could I fairly love all of these women? I wanted to. I really tried to. I even faked it. But in the end, it just wasn't going to work. We're in, let me use a term, no pun intended, we're in limbo."

Kody further recalled how he and Christine had come to this point where they just could not figure it out, and he regrets that.

“And I regret that. It's a huge regret to me because I could have been a leader there too. What has happened with our family is very sad to me," he continued. "It's just one of those things that's happened. I have to move on. But there is sort of this strange place that I'm in where it feels odd. I'm trying to redefine my life."

In a confessional video, Kody Brown explained his love for Robyn and how he even suggested that he might have faked his feelings for other women.

"Anytime you have two entities, one is going to outshine, the other," Kody noted in a confessional, "I mean, let's just be really honest. Could I fairly love all of these women? I wanted to. I really tried to. I even faked it. But in the end, it just wasn't going to work."

Janelle Brown talks about a “spiritual divorce” from Kody Brown

Janelle Brown had earlier teased a new idea as she said how she had sort of thought about a spiritual divorce a long time ago and did not even realise that it was an option. During the premiere of the new season, Janelle Brown said,

"And so when Meri got one, I'm like, 'Oh, hey, Meri, who do I call? And her former sister wife—who was granted a spiritual release from their former church on the grounds of abandonment was more than happy to fill in some blanks. Said Janelle, "She has been kind of helping me get in touch with everybody."

Stay tuned for more updates.