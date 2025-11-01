Where was Physical: Asia filmed? Details explored

Physical: Asia's Manny Pacquiao speaks prior to his WBC welterweight fight versus Mario Barrios (Image via Getty)

Physical: Asia, the new fitness competition series from the creators of Physical: 100, was filmed on a specially constructed soundstage in Korea, according to Tudum by Netflix.

The series features teams of elite athletes from multiple countries across Asia and beyond, including Manny Pacquiao, Yushin Okami, Kim Dong-hyun, Superbon, and Robert Whittaker.

The soundstage was designed to accommodate several elaborate quest sets, including a half-sunken shipwreck, a centuries-old Korean village, and a partial replica of Gyeongbokgung, Korea’s former royal palace.

These structures were created to host the physical and team-based challenges featured in the series.

Filming location and set design of Physical: Asia







Soundstage construction

The production team built the sets across an area equivalent to five soccer fields. Ho-gi, the producer, told Netflix that the construction required 1,200 metric tons of sand and 40 metric tons of steel.

The design incorporated historical and cultural elements from Korea and other parts of Asia to serve as the backdrop for the series’ challenges.

According to Tudum by Netflix, the set also included detailed royal celestial motifs and other architectural features. Traditional Korean instruments were used in the score to match the environment’s theme.

The construction was intended to create a controlled environment where multiple quests could occur simultaneously while maintaining consistent filming conditions.

Release schedule

Physical: Asia released its first four episodes on October 28, 2025, with the remaining eight episodes of the 12-episode season scheduled to release in batches of two to three episodes each Tuesday, according to Tudum by Netflix.

The staggered release allows viewers to follow the progression of competitions as teams advance or are eliminated.

Each episode features a combination of physical challenges designed to test the athletes’ strength, endurance, and strategy across the constructed sets.

The schedule also aligns with the series’ format, which focuses on team-based performance rather than individual results.

Athlete lineup

The series features eight teams representing Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Turkey, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines.

Team Korea includes Kim Dong-hyun, Yun Sung-bin, Amotti, Kim Min-jae, Jang Eun-sil, and Choi Seung-yeon.

Team Japan features Yushin Okami, Yoshio Itoi, Katsumi Nakamura, Soichi Hashimoto, Nonoka Ozaki, and Kana Watanabe.

Team Thailand is composed of Superbon, James Rusameekae, Sunny Kerdkao Wechokittikorn, Anucha Yospanya, Ploy Nuannaree Olsen, and Jar Uracha Teerawanitsan.

Team Mongolia includes Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, Dulguun Enkhbat, Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, Khandsuren Gantogtokh, and Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan.

Team Turkey features Recep Kara, Anıl Berk Baki, Ali Sofuoğlu, Ogeday Girişken, Yasemin Adar Yiğit, and Nefise Karatay.

Team Indonesia comprises Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, Jeremiah Lakhwani, Glenn Victor Sutanto, Igede Dharma Susila, Fina Phillipe, Maria Selena, and Isai Kesek.

Team Australia includes Robert Whittaker, Eddie Williams, Dom Tomato, Eloni Vunakece, Katelin van Zyl, and Alexandra Milne.

Team Philippines consists of Manny Pacquiao, Mark “Mugen” Striegl, Ray Jefferson Querubin, Justin Coveney, Robyn Lauren Brown, and Lara Lorraine Deang Liwanag.

Competition format

Physical: Asia involves team competitions in which participants complete physically demanding challenges.

According to The National, the series includes climbing sand dunes in king-of-the-mountain style contests, retrieving resources from a partially submerged shipwreck, and elimination-style matches.

Teams are eliminated if any member fails to complete a challenge. Each episode combines multiple challenges that require cooperation, endurance, and tactical coordination.

National representation is emphasized, as each team competes to advance through rounds toward a final championship.

Stay tuned for more updates.