"Present day colonial mentality": Physical: Asia fans react to Team Australia "stealing" crates from Team Japan during the Shipwreck task

Team Australia from Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Netflix’s long-awaited international spin-off of Physical:100, Physical: Asia, premiered with its first four episodes on October 28, 2025.

In episode 3, titled Shipwreck, the teams went head-to-head in a strength, endurance, and agility test, where they had to transport 50 kg weights and 20 kg bags from a shipwreck and upload them to their respective goal points.

Team Japan was paired against Team Australia. Both groups put their best foot forward to outperform their opposition. However, midway through the challenge, Team Australia saw that they were lagging.

Consequently, they strategized, and team member Dom advised his mates to grab the crates from Japan’s corner after they had exhausted their own.

It was Dom’s idea to take Japan’s crates so they would be unable to catch up, while his own team would get an edge over the Japanese.

Team Japan noticed the act, but even then, they remained motivated and encouraged each other to have fun.

As a result of Team Australia’s game plan, they emerged victorious and celebrated their feat. However, the Physical: Asia fans were not pleased.

Netizens took to X to criticize the Australians for stealing Japan’s crates during the challenge and playing an unfair game.

“Australia team is such a d!ck. Stealing crates from Japan. That’s present day colonial mentality. I was so glad Turkey kicked their fugly faces to the dirt,” a netizen commented.

Physical: Asia viewers disapproved of Team Australia’s gameplay and praised Team Japan for maintaining their integrity.

“Australia being able to steal the boxes from Japan is so low… colonizer mentality tbh and idc if it’s not against the rules cuz why would u even think of that,” a fan wrote.

“Watching #physicalasia and one thing to take away from it so far, Australia are cheating s***s,” an X user reacted.

“Australia would've still won without stealing the crates. I don't really get the teamwork of cheating. Proud that you stole from Japan? Japan's the winner for me in the Shipwreck Challenge. They lost fair and square,” another one commented.

Other Physical: Asia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“F**k Australia. They cheated. They stole Japan’s crates to win. They should be disqualified. That’s f**king disgusting,” a person wrote.

“The Australian team on #physicalasia cheating to steal from Japan was wrong. That parkour guy is corny. Also why is Australia there? It’s Oceania, right?” another one commented.

“Team Australia stealing Team Japan's crates???? What an honorable way to win!” a fan posted.

Team Australia defeats Team Japan in the Shipwreck challenge in Physical: Asia

After going back and forth with the crates and the bags for a while, the weight each team had carried so far was revealed.

While Team Japan led with 590 kg, Team Australia was 40kg behind. It boosted Team Japan’s morale and caught the Australians off guard.

Katelin and Alexandra, who were carrying the crate from one point to the other, were shocked to see the result. Regardless, they focused on their game and moved on.

At one point in the challenge, Team Australia had exhausted all its crates. However, Team Japan still had a few left to be hauled.

Dom noticed those crates and asked his team members to take them from Japan’s corner.

“I realized if we could take some of Japan’s crates, there was no way they could catch up to us,” he said.

Ultimately, Team Australia finished with 22 boxes, while Team Japan had 18.

Once the challenge concluded, the results were announced, and Team Australia was declared the winner with a total weight of 2100 kg hauled.

Meanwhile, Team Japan moved a total of 1820 kg.

Stay tuned for more updates.