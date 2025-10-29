"This would piss my geography teacher": Physical: Asia fans disappointed to see the inclusion of Team Australia in the show

Team Australia from Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@domtomato)

Physical: Asia, the international spin-off of the Korean Physical: 100, debuted its first four episodes on October 28, 2025.

It featured 48 players divided into eight teams, each representing a different country. The teams were Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Turkey, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines.

Instead of an individual game show, the format of Physical: Asia required contestants to play as a team, as it featured a nation versus nation competition.

While fans of the show tuned in to watch the series, one thing stood out to them as they struggled to justify it.

Team Australia’s inclusion in the competition was questioned by many Physical: Asia fans.

According to them, it was unfair to exclude other prominent Asian countries and keep Australia, which is essentially categorized as a separate continent.

Consequently, netizens flocked to X to share their thoughts on the Australian players. While many questioned their entry in the show, others criticized their behavior with the other teams and overall sportsmanship.

“I was watching Physical 100: Asia and there was a Team Australia? Like are we being for real? That's a whole other continent! Man this would piss my geography teacher,” a netizen commented.

Physical: Asia viewers were disappointed by the exclusion of countries such as China, Vietnam, and India.

“The concept of a show being titled "Physical: Asia" but inviting Australia before China, India, or Vietnam,” a fan wrote.

“Ooooh I thought Physical 100 was exciting but #PhysicalAsia is on another level. I'm not sure why Australia is there instead of China though,” another one commented.

“Started watching #physicalasia Since when is Australia part of Asia?” an X user reacted.

Other Physical: Asia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“The cringe is real with Team Australia They just don’t vibe like the rest of the Asian teams...too cocky, too arrogant. Why even call it #PhysicalAsia if you’ll include non-Asians? Stealing Japan’s crates was giving colonizer energy too,” a person wrote.

“The Australian team on #physicalasia cheating to steal from Japan was wrong. That parkour guy is corny. Also why is Australia there? It’s Oceania, right?” another netizen commented.

“Why THE F**K would Australia be in #physicalasia ????? Turkey ok technically geologically i’ll let it pass but Australia???? Get them whites off my screen ffs,” a fan posted.

Who are the players in Team Australia for Physical: Asia

Team Australia has a team of six contestants, led by Robert Whittaker, ex-UFC Middleweight Champion. Popularly known as ‘The Reaper’ or ‘Bobby Knuckles,’ Robert was the first Australian to win the UFC belt.

To earn the belt, he defeated Yoel Romero in 2017 at UFC 213.

In Robert’s team is Eddie Williams, the 2017 and 2018 winner of Australia’s Strongest Man. He gained popularity after dragging an eight-ton tank ten meters in 36.65 seconds.

The next contestant on Team Australia is Katelin Van Zyl, a CrossFit enthusiast who started with pro hockey.

Dom Tomato is also part of their team, who was known for parkour and freerunning.

Alexandra Milne and Eloni Vunakece are the last two members of Team Australia. While Alexandra is a fitness coach who focuses on lifestyle growth, Eloni is a former rugby prop who played for the Sydney Roosters.

Eloni represented Fiji’s national team from 2013 to 2017. Additionally, he secured a place in the 2016 NSW Cup Team of the Year.

He also appeared on Australia Ninja Warrior and The Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

Stay tuned for more updates.