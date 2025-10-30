Who is Josh Hammer? Dave Smith blasts Newsweek's senior editor-at-large for seemingly calling for Tucker Carlson to be "neutralized"

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 20: Tucker Carlson speaks during RiskOn360! GlobalSuccess Conference at Ahern Hotel and Convention Center on November 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Comedian Dave Smith recently reacted to Josh Hammer, Newsweek's senior editor-at-large, for apparently suggesting that Tucker Carlson should be "neutralized." In an article for The Daily Mail, Hammer criticized Carlson for reportedly interviewing far-right commentator Nick Fuentes. The final line of the article raised questions. It read,

"The fox is now comfortably ensconced in the hen house. And unless the fox is neutralized, the victim could be the entire extant GOP coalition itself."

This remark garnered criticism from fellow conservatives who claimed that it was quite irresponsible of him to say something like that. Smith also became one of the many people who blasted Hammer for the comment. In a tweet, posted on October 29, Smith wrote,

"Seems like a pretty reckless thing to say in the wake of the biggest political assassination of our lifetime (which is the topic of the piece). Also, who the f*ck is Josh to decide who ought to be neutralized? Josh has not been elected to anything and has zero popular support."

Apart from being the senior editor-at-large of Newsweek, Josh Hammer is also the host of The Josh Hammer Show. In his career, he has reportedly published for a number of popular news outlets like the Los Angeles Times, the New York Post, the Daily Mail, the National Review, the Spectator, Townhall, Fortune, Fox Business, and the Jerusalem Post.

Before working at Newsweek, Hammer was an editor at The Daily Wire. He also has the experience of practicing law at Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Several popular figures have come forward to criticize the remarks made by Josh Hammer on Tucker Carlson

It is not the only popular name condemning the reported comments made by Josh Hammer. One of the many people includes American columnist Jason Whitlock. He took to X and compared the journalism type to "Keith Olbermann-style Twitter posts."

Charlie Kirk's then friend Candace Owens also reacted to the comments and expressed shock amid the incident and claimed that they couldn't comprehend how. According to the reports by The Hindustan Times, Rep. Marjorie Taylor wrote,

"If they don’t like someone words can they not just muster up their own? In fact Josh Hammer just did and everyone knows exactly what he is saying. I stand with Tucker Carlson.”."

Many netizens took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared their take on the situation. A lot of them, in fact, went about supporting Tucker Carlson. Despite all the allegations, it has been reported by The Hindustan Times that Hammer has not explicitly said that Tucker should be "neutralized."

While everybody began blasting at John Hammer, he too took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a reaction. In his tweet, uploaded on October 29, he responded particularly to Whitlock's tweet and clarified what he meant when he used the word "neutralized." Hammer wrote,

"One has to be truly stupid or willfully disingenuous (or both, as the case may be) to think that "neutralized" here means anything other than its most common usages. Quit lying."

According to Josh Hammer, he meant to use the word the way it can be used in a regular context. No further response has been received from Hammer as of now.