"Am I missing something?": Selling Sunset fans react to Mary's argument with Chelsea about a bouquet

Mary and Chelsea from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

Selling Sunset season 9 debuted with all ten episodes on October 29, 2025. One of the highlights of the segment and a plot point that continued from the previous season was the tension between Chelsea Lazkani and Mary Bonnet.

Their strained relationship became more complicated as the two came face-to-face in the latest season.

In episode 8, titled Scary Mary, the Oppenheim brothers hosted a party for Mary and her husband, Romain, who were victims of a burglary on January 19, 2025, and to welcome the newcomer, Sandra Vergara.

While things started smoothly, everything took a turn after Chelsea arrived. Mary accused her of wanting screen time by sending her flowers while the cameras were rolling, suggesting that her concern was disingenuous.

In a previous episode, Mary was delivered flowers from Chelsea, with a note that said she kept her in her prayers after hearing about the burglary.

Mary, however, did not appreciate the gesture, as she believed Chelsea intentionally sent the flowers at a time when she knew they would be captured by the cameras.

At the dinner party, Mary criticized Chelsea’s timing, saying she could have texted her privately. Despite Chelsea’s explanations, Mary refused to believe her intentions.

Selling Sunset fans took to X to criticize Mary for overanalyzing the situation. Netizens supported Chelsea, believing her gesture was genuine.

“Am I missing something? What was wrong with Chelsea sending flowers? Their issue isn’t that deep for Mary to have the reaction she did,” a netizen commented.

Selling Sunset fans were confused by Mary’s reaction, wondering what Chelsea did wrong.

“So Chelsea sent flowers instead of texting you and you’re mad about that?! Mary grow tf up ! wtf this can’t be real,” a fan wrote.

“Mary needs to give it a rest. The producer even said Chelsea didn’t know you were filming. Just looking for a reason to be angry,” another one commented.

“Yeah, I am sorry, but I am 100% on Chelsea’s side!!!! Mary thinking her gesture was not genuine, is on her! Because she cannot prove that she did it for the camera and also didn't even take time to hear her side so yeah no, Mary needs to check herself!” an X user reacted.

Other Selling Sunset fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“So…. Mary is mad that Chelsea sent flowers and it was caught on camera and didnt understand why Chelsea was upset with Bre for putting the divorce on camera. Copy. The double standards is crazy,” a person wrote.

“Sorry but the way Mary treated Chelsea on Selling Sunset is so uncalled for, and if Jason fires her over that he’s as bad as her. I completely understand why he fired Nicole but Chelsea……” another netizen commented.

“D*mn Chelsea can’t send flowers to show sympathy for Mary getting robbed? Bree and Mary are some nasty b**ches fr,” a fan posted.

Selling Sunset star Chelsea defends her gestures, saying she sent the flowers out of sympathy

After Mary accused Chelsea of being disingenuous and sending her flowers for the cameras, Chelsea fired back, saying she sent them because she was broken-hearted when she heard about the burglary.

The Selling Sunset star explained that although they were not friends, she sent her the flowers because she empathized with her.

Chelsea added that she did not even check whether the flowers were delivered because she did not care. She only wanted to show her support.

It was Chelsea’s intention to prove to Mary that she was not her “oppressor” and that she did not wish bad for her.

“What do you think I need camera time for? B**ch, they’re gonna get my face regardless. Trust me. Okay, I don’t need f**king camera time,” she added.

Chelsea reiterated that her gesture was “kind” and “genuine,” but Mary remained unconvinced.

The argument ultimately escalated, resulting in Mary walking off from the conversation.

Stay tuned for more updates.