"Reality tv gold": Physical: Asia fans admire Team Thailand star James Rusameekae's personality

Physical: Asia star James with BLACKPINK's Lisa (Image via Instagram/@rusameekae)

Physical: Asia, which premiered on October 28, 2025, featured 48 competitors from eight countries participating in the contest. Each team, i.e., each country, was represented by six athletes, all professionals in their fields.

From Team Thailand came James Rusameekae Fagerlund, a half-Black TV actor, entertainer, and former professional volleyball player.

He immediately caught the attention of his co-competitors as he was the only person who walked in wearing a robe and heels.

While they questioned his athleticism, James told the cameras:

“I’m just a really athletic person in general, you know? One time, I joined this celebrity boxing competition just for fun, and well, I won that.”

The Physical: Asia star shared that he called himself the ‘Thai King Kong’ because, like King Kong, he was Black, strong, and a leader.

However, he noted that he also had a joyful and cheerful side. James revealed that he is currently a working actor and an entertainer.

James is also an openly gay TV actor and host, renowned for his appearances in shows like Jenny AM/PM, Suptar 2550, Frisky Boxer, Bangkok Blossom, The Twin Gambit, and more.

While his opposition seemed intrigued by him, Physical: Asia fans admired James’ fun-loving personality and his overall behaviour.

“James from team Thailand is so entertaining,he is reality tv gold,” a netizen commented.

Viewers of the Netflix show were fans of James’ light-hearted jokes and fun-provoking behavior.

“Manny might be the most famous contestant there, but James is the star of the show,” a fan wrote.”

“THIS DIVA James of Physical: Asia is a moooooood,” another one commented.

“I swear I'm watching #physicalasia for James and James only. That kween hella strong! And his iconic line, "And sure you gave us BLACKPINK's Jisoo, but we gave you BLACKPINK's Lisa. We're practically equals, let's go!" I swear, he's an icon!” an X user reacted.

Other Physical: Asia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“I’m already obsessed with James Russmeekae,” a person wrote.

“I live for James, what a Diva Yasemin and James are my favourite contenders,” another netizen commented.

“I am watching the Physical Asia because of Sir, Manny Pacquiao, but bruh! I can feel now that James from Thailand are the season's Dark Horse,” a fan posted.

Why does Physical: Asia star James think Thailand and South Korea are “equals”

While introducing himself to the cameras, James stated that he and his team came to win the contest for their country.

Consequently, they came prepared as they brought “the big guns, the thick guns, the best of the best.” From bodybuilders to athletes and fighters, Team Thailand came with a variety of players.

However, according to James, he was the strongest of them all.

While speaking about his fearlessness, especially against Team Korea’s Kim Dong-hyun, James compared several factors of Korea and Thailand, highlighting that the two countries were the same.

“Look, I am not afraid of anything. Korea might have kimchi, but Thailand’s got som tam. Korea might have Korean Air, but we’ve got Thai Airways. And sure, you gave us BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, but we gave you BLACKPINK’s Lisa. We’re practically equals, so I say let’s go!” James said.

The Physical: Asia contestant was born in Chiang Rai, Thailand, but was brought up in Sweden. In 2019, he married his longtime partner in Sweden.

He rose to fame due to his presence online. He gained popularity when he attended BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s birthday party in March 2024 and was most recently spotted attending BLACKPINK’s World Tour at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in October 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.