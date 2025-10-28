"It's gonna be exciting" - Physical: Asia's Manny Pacquiao leads Philippines' powerhouse team on Netflix reality show

Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao prepares for a WBA welterweight title fight against Yordenis Ugas (Image via Getty)

Netflix Korea’s reality franchise Physical has expanded into its first Asian edition, titled Physical: Asia, featuring athletes from eight countries competing in strength, strategy, and teamwork challenges.

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao will lead Team Philippines, making him one of the competition’s key figures. Regarding the upcoming show, Manny Pacquiao, with his statements translated from Filipino to English, said,

"So, I’m excited with ‘Physical: Asia’ because I know the challenges here are very difficult and it’s very competitive really, especially among the participants who are also strong. It’s gonna be exciting."

His participation confirms that he will lead the Philippines’ squad throughout the competition.

Manny Pacquiao Leads Team Philippines in Netflix’s Physical: Asia

Competition structure and national leaders

The eight nations involved are Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Türkiye, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines.

Each country's team of six members is guided by a prominent sports personality.

Team Korea is headed by UFC fighter Dong Hyun Kim, while Japan’s team includes MMA fighter Yushin Okami.

Thailand is represented by Muay Thai champion Superbon, Mongolia by wrestler Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, and Türkiye by four-time oil wrestling champion Recep Kara.

Indonesia’s squad is led by I Igedz “Executioner,” and Australia’s by former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker.

As stated by Netflix, participants will take part in various disciplines, including combat sports, ball games, and track and field, as well as heritage-inspired events like Korean ssireum, Mongolian wrestling, Turkish oil wrestling, and Muay Thai.

Pacquiao’s involvement

Showrunner Jang Ho Gi explained the process of recruiting Manny Pacquiao, stating that they reached out to him multiple times, and he eventually invited them to his home in the Philippines.

During the visit, they were treated to a meal and observed his training. After explaining the show to him, Pacquiao said "yes" to participating.

Manny Pacquiao confirmed that his participation began from a sense of immediate interest, with his statements translated from Filipino to English, saying,

"I was excited when I was called. Someone asked me to join ‘Physical: Asia.’ I was excited at that moment over the opportunity to join. Then, we had a meeting. That was the start."

Stakes and production notes

The series is structured with a final prize of 1 billion won, equivalent to around 40 million Philippine pesos. Jang Ho Gi clarified that contestants are participating primarily for honor, stating,

"They are here not for the prize — this is not what this is about. It’s about honor, honor for their physique, honor for their country. The prize comes after that."

Jang added that national pride influences the competition’s intensity, explaining that having the "national flag" on the contestants’ chests created a level of pride much stronger than expected and generated significant tension during the show.

He,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ however, went on to single out the power and fire of the athletes, the stamina, and the bravery of the fighters. Even when they were given some free time, athletes in general kept on doing their drills, and they got themselves ready for the next competition; they didn’t spare even an ounce of their strength.

This uncompromising striving and constant readiness finally made it, as according to Jang, the real and hence first-rate confrontation of "competitive spirit" which was the athletes’ determination and the festival of the high level of competition in the series reflected to the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌fullest.

