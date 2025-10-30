J.K. Rowling lashes out against mainstream magazines after Glamour UK honors influential trans voices on the cover of their "Women Of The Year" issue

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: J.K Rowling attends the UK Premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

J.K. Rowling has lashed out at Glamour UK for the cover of their "Women Of The Year" issue. The idea of dedicating the cover to a group of trans women seemingly did not sit right with Rowling. According to her, this concept told girls that "men are better than women they are." In a tweet dated October 30, Rowling wrote,

"I grew up in an era when mainstream women's magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier. Now mainstream women's magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are."

The tweet soon garnered about a million views as well as over 49K likes since the time it was posted on social media. Many shared their take on the platform, with a lot of them agreeing with her point of view. The reaction by Rowling popped up a day after the trans-centric cover was revealed by Glamour UK.

The cover featured trans women activists and models, including Munroe Bergdorf, Maxine Heron, Taira, Munya, Bel Priestly, Dani St James, Ceval Omar, Mya Mehmi, and Shon Faye. The Glamour newsletter speaks about this concept, aka project The Dolls, and says,

"As trans rights face increasing threat in the UK, Glamour honours nine of the community's most ground-breaking voices at this year's Women of the Year Awards."

The honorees expressed their reactions upon being a part of the Glamour UK's "Women Of The Year" issue cover

Popular names like Munroe Bergdorf, Bel Priestly and Shon Faye have made it to the cover of the "Women Of The Year" issue that was released recently. While many on the internet targeted the concept, the people on it had a different perspective towards it. Bergdorf, who is a model and an author opened up about how much the project meant to her.

Bergdorf said,

"I think that it is time that we have the conversation about protecting the transgender community, especially trans women who are being so heavily targeted."

Model Ceval Omar was asked the same question, and she responded by saying,

"I think it should, first and foremost, be 'pay the dolls' because there's no protection like having stability and having money to secure yourself with housing and hormones and all these things."

The group in the photo included trans women from different spheres of life. From authors to content creators and models, the cover photos had one from each category. In the cover, the group was seen wearing items from brands like Jimmy Choo, Studio Amelia, Levi's, The Frankie Shop, SWEETLIMEJUICE, Otiumberg, and Swarovski, to name a few.

While J.K. Rowling criticized the concept, several celebrities have extended their support to trans women. According to Glamour UK, these celebrities are Madonna, Pedro Pascal, Addison Rae, and Mariah Carey.

In the Glamour UK article, they have further penned down the issues that trans people, particularly trans women, face on a regular basis. They wrote that the "political attack" on trans people has become rampant, along with a rise in "hate crimes" and poor health facilities for trans individuals.