What happened to Jim Irsay? Details explored as famed guitar and artifacts collection to be auctioned

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 08: Indianapolis Colts Own Jim Irsay looks on during the ceremony for Dwight Freeney at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Jim Irsay, the late Indianapolis Colts owner and passionate music memorabilia collector, is once again in the headlines - his famous stash of guitars and oddities is getting ready to be sold. Following his passing in May 2025 at 65, stories have surfaced about his rocky last days, along with what’s happening to his massive collection worth billions.

Right now, Christie’s is lining up dozens of his favorite items for auction - including rare string instruments, old handwritten documents, plus keepsakes from U.S. Presidents - with proceeds expected to benefit charitable causes.

Irsay family to auction most of the late Colts owner's billion-dollar memorabilia collection through Christie's in 2026

The Irsay family has declared that the majority of the well-known memorabilia collection belonging to the late Indianapolis Colts proprietor Jim Irsay will be auctioned off, the first significant sale of the historic collection that was initially estimated to be worth more than a billion dollars. The family told in a statement (via ESPN):

"This decision was not made lightly, but with deep reflection and love for the legacy he built... Our dad was a passionate collector, driven not by possession, but by a profound appreciation for the beauty, history, and cultural resonance of the items he curated. From iconic instruments to handwritten lyrics by legends to rare historical artifacts and documents, each piece in the collection tells a story - and he was always so excited to share those stories with the world."

According to the family, the choice was made with serious thought and focus, with the idea that it was informed by their hope to respect the life-long interests of Irsay in art, music, and history. The collection includes guitars that used to belong to The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Kurt Cobain, and Eric Clapton, as well as objects like the Rumble in the Jungle championship belt worn by Muhammad Ali, the original Triple Crown saddle on Secretariat, and a copy of the Declaration of Independence that dates back several centuries.

The auction will be run by Christie starting in March 2026, and it has been characterized as one of the most varied and culturally rich collections of a private nature to have ever been amassed. Although most of the works will be sold, the Irsay family will keep a few of them and give away some of the money to charity.

