From "Miss Lycus" to "Weekend Update": Here are Saturday Night Live’s top 5 sketches

Saturday Night Live is the long-running live sketch-comedy show on NBC which has been airing since 1975 in New York. Season 51 premiered on October 4, 2025, following the landmark season 50 which celebrated the show’s 50th anniversary.

Several sketches in this season have been released, with the latest one being that of Sabrina Carpenter who has so far raised the expectations for future guests of upcoming episodes in Saturday Night Live.

New episodes of Saturday Night Live air live on NBC typically at 11:30 pm ET on Saturdays, and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Each episode follows a regular format with a cold open, the host’s opening monologue, comedy sketches, a news-desk segment with anchors delivering comedic takes on current events, musical guest performances and a closing sketch ending with the credit roll.

Here are the 5 best sketches of Saturday Night Live season 51 so far

1. Miss Lycus The Fast Psychic

Amy Poehler is a psychic talk show host in this sketch who is rude and blunt and gives very sharp answers as she does psychic readings for her audience while interviewing a guest (James Austin Johnson).

The sketch was funny, straightforward and entertaining. As audience members ask her questions regarding their loved ones, she fires off a blunt response instantly claiming everyone is dead, and when one audience member asks about their grandfather, Poehler says:

"He says hi from Hell, does that make sense to you."

2. Weekend Update: Concerned New Yorker Rhonda LaCenzo on Zohran Mamdani

In the Weekend Update segment, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che introduce a guest character, Rhonda LaCenzo, portrayed by cast member Sarah Sherman who described herself as a concerned New Yorker who comes on to comment and express her warning about Zohran Mamdani’s candidacy for New York City mayor.

Rhonda delivers a frantic and absurd rant labeling Mamdani a hipster jihadist, an ISIS-trained millennial nepo baby from Uganda, and then confesses Mamdani told her on her face in a sexual fantasy about him.

3. The Donor

In the season premiere of Saturday Night Live season 51 hosted by Bad Bunny, The Donor showed Bad Bunny portraying an overly enthusiastic volunteer sperm donor.

The setup included a lesbian couple played by Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman discussing about having a baby. They ask their best friend Matt to be their donor and Bad Bunny's character bursts in offering his services in a comedic manner.

The sketch uses comedy, surprise entrance, and social-taboo like sperm donation to generate laughs, as the humor builds from the awkwardness of the situation, and the reactions of the other characters with Bad Bunny saying:

And one fun fact about me is that I think "The Sopranos'" ending was perfect. I could just give you some of my stuff.

4. ChatGPTío

ChatGPTío is presented as a parody commercial for an authentic version of Chat GPT advertising for a new AI assistant aimed at Spanish-speaking/Latino users in the Saturday Night Live season 51 premiere hosted by Bad Bunny.

The twist is that the chatbot behaves like a stereotypical Latin uncle who gives unfiltered advice, opinions, cultural references, and funny answers.

Cast member Marcello Hernández and Bad Bunny appear in the role of middle-aged uncles, AI figures with new cast members like Veronika Slowikowska.

5. Shop TV: Pillow - SNL

The show presents a fake home-shopping network broadcast in the Shop TV segment hosted by Rhett played by Mikey Day and Bev played by new cast member Ashley Padilla. Guest-seller Virginia Duffy played by Sabrina Carpenter pitches a seemingly innocuous luxury neck-pillow that reseambles a women's vagina.

As the presentation begins, Rhett and Bev gradually realize the product’s design unintentionally resembles female genitalia. The hosts become increasingly awkward.

Virginia enthusiastically describes the pillow’s features including the outer and inner layers, faux-fur lining, a vibrating ball etc. remaining calm and ignorant of the metaphor, creating a series of laughs.

