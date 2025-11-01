Alix Earle's stepmom issues apology to Cheryl Burke for "insensitive" Ozempic remark on Dancing with the Stars

Cheryl Burke from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars fame Alix Earle’s stepmother, Ashley Dupré, has issued an apology to DWTS alum Cheryl Burke after commenting on her appearance in a TikTok following last week’s Halloween Night.

In an October 31 post on TikTok, Ashley took accountability for her actions and said:



“I just wanted to jump on here and apologize for making comments that were insensitive in the heat of the competition.”



She added that her “stepmotherly instincts” got the better of her and that she should have commented on someone’s appearance.



“I always try to pick others up. If you follow me, you know that about me, I hope, and that’s how we raise our children. I’m sorry that my actions did not reflect that,” Ashley added.



The apology video came a day after Cheryl slammed body-shamers on Instagram, referring to Ashley, saying that while she was open to constructive criticism, she was not ready to sit back and tolerate opinions on her appearance and body.

The situation came to a head when Cheryl appeared on last week’s episode of Dancing with the Stars as a guest judge and gave Alix nine points for her performance while the rest gave her a 10.

Unable to contain her frustration with the scoring, Ashley took to TikTok and asked Cheryl to “go take more Ozempic,” saying she looked weird.

What did Cheryl Burke say about Alix’s performance on Dancing with the Stars?







During the October 28 episode of Dancing with the Stars, Alix and her pro dance partner, Val, presented a tango routine to Billie Eilish’s bury a friend.

Carrie Ann Inaba gave the performance a perfect score, as she thought it was a commendable act.

Derek Hough felt the same. He called the performance “sharp” and “fantastic,” and gave the twosome another 10.

Bruno Tonioli opined that the tango was “drop dead good.” Consequently, he, too, gave them a 10.

With that, the couple was just another 10 points away from a perfect total. However, Cheryl pointed out that she disliked how they broke hold of each other in the act. Although she liked the overall routine, she gave them a nine.

As a result, Alix and Val ended up with 39 points out of 40.

How did Alix’s stepmom react to Cheryl’s score?

After the scores were announced, Alix’s mother, Ashley, went on TikTok and asked Cheryl to “go take more Ozempic.”

Her comments even caught her children off guard, as they asked, “Go take more Ozempic?” Ashley doubled down on her opinion and said that Chery looked “weird” and not like herself.

Ozempic is a diabetes drug that has gained popularity as a tool to lose weight.

While Ashley accused Cheryl of being on Ozempic, in a PEOPLE interview, published in May 2025, Cheryl said she lost 30 to 35 pounds by changing her eating habits.

At the time, she dismissed claims about taking Ozempic, stating she practiced intermittent fasting and exercised regularly to get the results.

How did Cheryl react to Ashley’s Ozempic comment?

On October 30, 2025, the Dancing with the Stars alum shared a video on Instagram in which she hit back at Ashley.



“I know that I did the best that I could with the information that I had, and with what I saw in real time, and for the people who think body shaming is okay, especially in front of your children, that sends a powerful message about what you value, and clearly it's not kindness,” Cheryl said.



She further requested that people leave her name out if making comments about someone’s appearance was the example they wanted to set for future generations.

Stay tuned for more updates.