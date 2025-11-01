Hallmark's ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas: Full list of cast and characters in the movie

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas © Apple TV

In ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (2022), actress Madison Rush seeks a fresh start in her career by stepping into the world of directing. She partners with her friend to create a unique play—a mock trial to determine who truly authored the famous poem “A Visit From St. Nick.”

To stage the play, she recruits Connor Avery, an actor with whom she has chemistry. Madison is wary of dating an actor, but Connor's charm and fatherhood appeal to her.

Madison must balance her personal and professional life as the play's production faces unexpected cast changes and mounting pressure. Connor and other town residents help her realize she doesn't have to choose between career and happiness.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas complete cast breakdown: Who plays who and where you’ve seen them before

Torrey DeVitto as Madison

Madison is the actress who has stepped away from the spotlight yet still knows how theatre should feel. When doubts arise, she directs, organizes, and defends the courtroom performance. In ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, she keeps the debate civil and adds heart so the town can celebrate. Torrey DeVitto modeled before appearing on Dawson’s Creek, Scrubs, and The King of Queens. She gained fame as Karen Kerr in Beautiful People. Later, DeVitto appeared on Drake & Josh, made her feature debut in I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, Killer Movie and The Rite.

Zane Holtz as Connor

Connor is the charming helper who stands beside Madison through rehearsal tensions and courtroom comedy. As the link between tradition and modern staging in ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, he gives Madison confidence. Canadian actor Zane Holtz made his mark as Barfbag in the family film Holes. After studying at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, he appeared on Crash and Cold Case. Holtz played Olympic gymnast Austin Tucker on Make It or Break It. He returned in Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, Vampires Suck, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower. He broadened his range in From Dusk till Dawn and Battle Scars.

Richard Waugh as Livingston

Richard Waugh plays Livingston in ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, a character whose presence adds depth to the film’s lighthearted yet meaningful plot. An influential town figure, Livingston is crucial to the courtroom drama over the poem's authorship.

Waugh has a long and varied film and TV career, including dramatic and comedic roles. He rose to fame with roles in The Firing Squad (1990-91) and Gridlock (1995-96), as well as Married... With Children (Fox, 1986-1997). He appeared in The Score (2001) with Robert De Niro and The In-Laws (2003) with Michael Douglas. Waugh added charm and comedy to his TV resume with roles in Schitt's Creek (2014–2020).

Amanda Barker as Edna Prescott

Amanda Barker plays Edna Prescott in ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Edna adds her own flavor to the poem's authorship drama in the town's courtroom play. Barker's grounded, no-nonsense Edna keeps the play on track and adds humor.

A versatile actress, Barker has had a successful career in TV and film. She also played important roles in The Handmaid's Tale, Ginny and Georgia, and The Mayor of Kingstown. Barker has appeared on Sirius XM's The Humble and Fred Show in addition to acting. She was MLB's only female mascot for the Toronto Blue Jays early on.

Other Cast of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas:

Tanisha Thammavongsa as Hayley

Sophie Bastelle as Lena DeLorean

Duane Keogh as Walter

Jonathan Neil Alexander as Sean

Jennie Esnard as Judge

Morgan Saunders as Josie Avery

Ava Weiss as Beth Prescott

Yvette McKoy as Sophia Farentino

Evert Houston as Historian

Kiera Meeks as Stage Crew

Dave Rose as Bookstore Reader

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas is available to stream on Hallmark.