Everything we know about the Physical: Asia episode count and release schedule

Manny Pacquiao (Image via Getty)

Netflix’s Physical: Asia has taken over global conversations since its explosive debut — and fans are eager to know just how long they’ll get to witness the continent’s fiercest athletes battle it out.

The Physical: 100 spin-off will consist of 12 episodes in total, streaming on Netflix across four weeks.

The rollout began with episodes 1–4 premiering on October 28, 2025, followed by episodes 5–6 on November 4, 2025, episodes 7–9 on November 11, 2025, and the final set — episodes 10–12 — arriving on November 18, 2025.

The Physical: Asia- Number of episodes, launch schedule, and what to expect

Physical: Asia Season 1 has a total of 12 episodes.

The new version, in contrast to the previous one, with the number of competitors being 100, reduces the participants to 48 athletes in eight national teams.

Each team will have six members, five competitors, and one team leader as a symbol of power in the international arena on behalf of their country.

The eight or so competitors include South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Turkiye, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines.

Both teams are headed by famous personalities in the sports and entertainment industry.

Manny Pacquiao, the boxing celebrity, leads the Philippine team, and UFC veteran Kim Dong-hyun heads the South Korean team.

Physical: Asia is described by Netflix as a collection of elite athletes who fight on behalf of their national pride.

Only one flag can be victorious after the ordeal of hard test of pure strength and stamina.

The 12-episode season has a staggered release pattern, which is aimed at keeping the audience glued weekly.

It was rolled out on October 28, 2025, where the first four episodes were released at the same time. The other episodes will come in three further drops in November:

Date of release: Episodes Released.



October 28, 2025 Episodes 1-4



November 4, 2025 Episodes 5-6



November 11, 2025 Episodes 7-9



November 18, 2025 Episodes 10-12



The series is only available on the Netflix platform, and any new episodes are usually released worldwide at 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT).

Format and scale of production of the Show.

The idea of Physical: 100 in Physical: Asia is substituted by the high-stakes, nation-versus-nation competition.

Teams compete against each other using strength, stamina, and challenges of strategy against each other to push even the most disciplined athletes to the extreme.

The scope of production of the show is as ambitious as the show itself. The set was said to be the size of five soccer fields, and constructed using more than a thousand tons of sand and dozens of tons of steel.

From Physical: 100 to Physical: Asia

Physical: Asia is a spin-off of the Korean series Physical: 100, part of the Netflix records, which became one of the most-watched non-English-language series on the platform in early 2023.

Where the original show had separate athletes fighting on behalf of personal glory, Physical: Asia takes it to the next level with the international visibility, being the most ambitious physical reality competition in the history of Netflix.

The new show allows the introduction of cultural diversity and nationality, where Olympians, martial artists, CrossFit champions, and stunt performers from different parts of Asia and the world are united.

Every episode is an extension of the franchise formula of slow-motion action, heavy music breaks, and pure physical drama that propelled Physical: 100 to streaming success.

Having a total of 12 episodes, there is enough room to build up the teams, create tension among the matches, and create a dramatic end, where the flag of one country will be hoisted.

As Physical: Asia has been rolling out week after week, the question arises: how each country will perform when pushed to the limit.

As the teams will consist of representatives of eight cultures and athletic traditions, the series is sure to be not only exciting competitions but also a manifestation of physical perfection on the international level.

