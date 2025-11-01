Feyisola reveals the truth about Sam and Zelah’s connection on Big Brother UK

Feyisola has finally shed some light on housemates Sam and Zelah's alleged showmance on Big Brother UK. She is the latest member to be evicted from the Big Brother house during the eviction aired on October 24, 2025. She is now sharing her thoughts on how things are between the housemates in the BB house.

Things are heating up and the viewers are witnessing Caroline Monk and Richard Storry’s bizarre fight. The house is also seeing a romance blooming between Elsa Rae and Marcus John but the latest “showmance” who has got everyone talking and speculating is between Sam Ashby and Zelah Glasson.

Now Zelah’s bestie Feyisola Akintoye is here to open up more about the relationship between Sam and Zelah in the Big Brother house.

Big Brother UK: Feyisola Akintoye asserts that Sam & Zelah's relationship is nothing more than friendship







Feyisola spoke about the alleged “showmance” between Sam & Zelah in an interview with Heatwave on October 30, 2025. She insisted that the relationship is just what how it should progress in the confines of Big Brother and whatever the audience are witnessing is completely different from the reality. She stated:



“I think we’re seeing is something completely different. I think we are just seeing friend.”



Akintoye further explained that in the house you build camaraderie with fellow housemates because housemates miss their homes. She remarked:



“You get to the stage where you do build relationships and friendships in there. You miss home, of course. You know, I hug my friends all the time.”



She goes on to further say that what audience are seeing two people who are finding comfort in their friendship:



“I hug my friends all the time. And that’s all you’re seeing. You’re just seeing two friends who find comfort in each other. And they just want to hug.”



Feyisola also revealed that Zelah is not even focussed on Sam. Instead he just wants to work out in gym and talk about his girlfriend waiting outside. She shared:



“I don’t think it’s specific in the sense of anything. What you hear out of Zelah’s mouth is gym and Francesca. He loves the gym and he loves his girlfriend. And that is everyone. Not just me..He really, truly misses her.”



Sam and Zelah are seen flirting with each other during their time in Big Brother house. Sam has even made his feeling apparent in the Dairy Room to Big Brother on episode telecast on October 30, 2025.

Sam admitted:



“I think we were talking about how me and Zelah flirt a lot and obviously I love it and I play right into it, but so does he.”



Ashby then went on to reveal that Zelah has shared that his girlfriend is open and would understand if he developed crush on somebody in the house.



Sam revealed:



“He said, 'No, but it’s fine because my girlfriend’s really open, really trustworthy, she understands. And she said if I had a crush on anybody in that house, I could explore that'.”



On the other hand, Zelah’s partner Francesca has also opened up about Sam’s comments in the Diary Room. She shared a video on TikTok with the caption:



“I honestly can’t catch a break.”



In the video she wrote:



“When Sam and Nancy think Zelah was droppimh hints when he said he was bisexual.”



Francesca even commented on viewers' concerns in the comments section.

One response from Francesca stated:



“Not really, I’m ok with flirty banter I know that different people have different boundaries and that’s ok.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.