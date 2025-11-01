Marriage, division, and truth: Kody Brown's bold revelation on Sister Wives

Kody Brown (Image via Getty)

On the season 20 premiere of Sister Wives, patriarch Kody Brown made a candid and potentially consequential admission about his future, revealing a shift in both his marital philosophy and his remaining relationship with wife Robyn Brown.

The disclosure marks a pivotal moment for the show, which has documented Kody’s transition from one of America’s best-known polygamists to a monogamist facing multiple ruptures in his extended family structure.

Sister Wives: Kody Brown’s Turning Point

At 56 years old, Kody Brown appeared alongside Robyn in the Sept. 28, 2025, premiere of Sister Wives, discussing whether the couple would consider returning to plural marriage, after having previously agreed to monogamy.

The question arises in the context of Kody’s divorces or separations from his other wives (Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown), leaving Robyn as his only partner.

In the restaurant date conversation shown on the premiere, Kody raised the possibility of inviting a new wife, telling Robyn,



“I got another one of those emails from some woman asking, sort of like to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family.”



He then shifted to talk about his relationship with Robyn,



“So, it’s you and me, baby. Monogamy, does it work for you? Will it work for you?” to which Robyn replied: “Sounds good. … It sounds good, I’m good.”



Kody admitted,



“I’m just not interested in having the drama in my life of another woman.”



Despite the past structure of his family, Kody’s language indicates a move away from plural marriage, even as the possibility remains floated.

Earlier in the series, on the Oct. 19 episode of Sister Wives Season 20, Kody said of his previous plural-marriage setup,



“I don’t think the wives were devoted to me or to each other as a whole.”



That statement, among others, anchors the broader theme of division throughout the family arc.

Robyn responded to Kody’s comments with sharp clarity. In a preview, she said of Kody’s primary motivation for another wife, “It’s you and me, baby. Monogamy…” and later criticized his reasoning around physical attraction, calling him “a bit of a pig.”

Fans and other cast members alike interpreted Kody’s recent admissions as a sign of major recalibration.

For example, viewers called out Kody for sending “mixed signals” about polygamy in Season 20, prompting critical commentary and interviews among the Brown family.

The departure of his former spouses, the shifting dynamics of his relationships with adult children, and Kody’s underlying question of whether plural marriage is sustainable or desirable for him now all feature prominently in Sister Wives’ current narrative.

In one interview, Kody addressed his strained relationships with his adult children, noting,



“I think most of the relationships between me and my adult children are strained. It’s an issue of trash talk and innuendo, and it has challenged loyalties and trust on all sides.”



Earlier in the season trailer, Kody offered an apology to his former wives,



“I said I didn’t love you. That wasn’t true.”



That admission aligns with what viewers are seeing now in Season 20: a man reckoning with the consequences of love multiplied and divided.

What This Means for Sister Wives

For the first time, the show is not centered primarily on introducing new wives, but rather on dissolution, reassessment, and the aftermath of plural marriage.

Kody and Robyn’s dialogue signals a tilt toward monogamy—or, at minimum, a testing-ground for whether monogamy can work after decades of plural marriage.

The name of the show is used repeatedly because its legacy and title remain central to the story.

Kody’s acknowledgement of past failures is also important. In a recent season episode, he said,



“Polygamy kills emotional intimacy.”



That frank admission challenges the foundation of the Brown family’s previous structure and sets up a new narrative arc for Sister Wives.

The tension between Kody’s lingering appetite for plural marriage and what he now sees as a risk makes for compelling drama.

It also places Robyn in a complex position: she must navigate her own beliefs, her loyalty to Kody, and the family expectations that remain intact.

Meanwhile, the bulk of the season covers revelations beyond Kody and Robyn: from Janelle’s spiritual divorce process to Meri’s official church release and Christine’s new marriage.

These threads all feed into the central story of division within what was once America’s most public plural family.

Stay tuned for more updates.



