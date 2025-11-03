Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 3, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com

Jeopardy! on November 3, 2025, proved to be another exciting and competitive episode in the 42nd season. Christopher Tillman, W.A. Robison, and Joyelle McSweeney competed for victory. Joyelle stood out throughout the game.

Joyelle led early and won after Final Jeopardy. She won with $17,700. Betting in Final Jeopardy earned Christopher Tillman $799 and W.A. Robison $3,999.

Joyelle's consistent lead helped her win despite Christopher's attempt to catch up with a higher wager. The final Western Hemisphere clue tested W.A. and Christopher's geographical knowledge, but they both failed.

Looking into Jeopardy! Episode highlights from November 3, 2025



Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy round featured a mix of categories, including Sports That Don’t Involve Running and Good Morning America: 50 Years of News.

Christopher Tillman had a rough round after finding a Daily Double but misanswering it, dropping his score to $0. After the round, Joyelle McSweeney and W.A. Robison tied at $2,600, with Christopher at $200.



Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! round had tougher categories, including 17th Century Happenings and The Animal Kingdom.

W.A. and Christopher both lost, with Christopher's second Daily Double wager costing him as he answered incorrectly. Joyelle led with authority. Joyelle's Double Jeopardy score reached $17,600, leaving W.A. and Christopher with much ground to make up in Final Jeopardy.



Final Jeopardy! Round

The category for Final Jeopardy was The Western Hemisphere, with the clue:

“Officially getting an international border in 1848, this area of land is up to 150 miles wide & has about 2,000 miles of coastline.”

The correct response was What is Baja California?

Winner: Joyelle McSweeney

Jeopardy! Recap - Monday, November 3, 2025

Categories:

Sports That Don’t Involve Running

What’s The Name?

Going The Extra Mile

Compound Words

To Earn The Scouting Merit Badge…

Good Morning America: 50 Years Of News

Daily Double:

Christopher found a Daily Double but responded incorrectly, dropping his score to $0.



Interviews:

Joyelle has a dog named Ziggy (longer name).

W.A. was a district supervisor for quiz bowl.

Christopher flipped his own house.

Double Jeopardy! Round:



Categories:

17th Century Happenings

“M.W.”

American Authors

Martial Arts

Great Songs

The Animal Kingdom

Daily Doubles:

Both W.A. and Christopher got Daily Doubles incorrect.

Christopher’s Daily Double was a second True Daily Double.



Final Jeopardy! (Category: Geography):



Tonight’s Results:

Joyelle will return to defend her title tomorrow.

South Bend, Indiana’s poet and English professor Joyelle McSweeney was the day's standout. She scored well in Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy. Her final Jeopardy wager was small but successful, winning her the game. Joyelle will defend her title tomorrow after her strong performance today.

Joyelle McSweeney beat W.A. Robison and Christopher Tillman to win tonight's Jeopardy! with $17,700. Joyelle won thanks to her consistent play and geography knowledge, despite an incorrect Daily Double and a bad wager in the Final Jeopardy round for W.A. and Christopher. Fans are excited to see how she handles new challengers tomorrow when she defends her title.