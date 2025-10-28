“Mark Levin redpilled the future Emperor”: Internet reacts as Nick Fuentes claims “mean” Trump appointee radicalised him on race

Nick Fuentes on the recent Tucker Carlson Show episode (Image via YouTube/Tucker Carlson)

Far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes credited Fox News personality Mark Levine for radicalizing him. The Christian nationalist appeared on the recent episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, speaking about various topics.

At the start of the interview, Fuentes mentioned being a Ted Cruz supporter before he became pro-Trump in 2016. Mentioning the incumbent president, the Rumble streamer mentioned listening to the leader’s speeches that made him focus on immigration. Nick Fuentes spoke about being raised in a 95% white suburb and remarked on being inspired by Mark Levin.

He told Tucker Carlson:

“I was listening to Mark Levin’s show. This goes to show how normie I was. I listened to him every day. In high school, yes. I was a fan. I loved his show.”

The Nick Fuentes Interview



(0:00) The Origins of Nick Fuentes

(17:10) The Daily Wire’s Efforts to Destroy Fuentes

(35:02) Why Fuentes Decided to Challenge the Conservative Establishment

(46:25) Why Did Fuentes Attack Joe Kent?

(57:31) Identity Politics

(1:01:55) Why Did Fuentes… pic.twitter.com/slCKkjqKv5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 27, 2025

Fuentes stated that he liked Levin’s “obnoxious and mean” approach towards his callers, which he admitted to have found funny. The far-right commentator added:

“But I’ll never forget one show, he goes live and he says, “America is becoming a majority non-white country. Does anybody think that’s a good idea?” And I was thinking to myself, yeah that actually doesn’t sound so good. I didn’t even really think that America’s becoming majority minority like that.”

When Carlson asked whether Mark Levin had radicalized him, Nick Fuentes responded affirmatively, remarking that it was a real story. The clip from the interview later went viral and was also shared by multiple accounts on X, including @Kaizerrev. A user, @NorCalGroyper, replied under the video:

“Mark Levin redpilled the future Emperor. Who would’ve thought”

The response highlighted the irony behind Fuentes' origins, who has become a vocal critic of personalities like Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, Laura Loomer, and others due to their political affiliations.

Read on to learn how others reacted to the viral clip from the far-right live streamer’s interview with Tucker Carlson.

Internet users react after Nick Fuentes credits Mark Levin for radicalizing him in a viral Tucker Carlson Show clip

On Friday, October 24, the leader of the Groyper Army was involved in an online feud with Laura Loomer. In one of his tweets, Fuentes attacked the internet personality for her alleged connection to Israel and claimed that she “has more influence and access in the Trump administration” than the “Heritage American” larpers.

He also attacked Mark Levin and other notable figures and wrote:

“People like her, Gavin Wax, Mark Levin, Randy Fine, and Lindsey Graham are untouchable while you beg & plead on X”

Mark Levin planting a seed in Nick Fuentes is going to haunt me for eternity. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 28, 2025

A few days after attacking Levin on X, Fuentes confessed during a recent interview with Tucker Carlson that the Fox News host “planted the seed” of radicalizing him. Collin Rugg later posted the viral clip.

“Mark Levin planting a seed in Nick Fuentes is going to haunt me for eternity,” @Bubblebathgirl wrote.

“Lmao, Levin out here accidentally birthing groyper energy?,” @luimaly added.

“Thought this was hilarious. Nick Fuentes radicalized by Mark Levin of all people. This was actually a solid interview,” @1GrahamDaily tweeted.

“imagine if we all just got radicalized by listening to podcasts instead of actually engaging with real people, wild times ahead!,” @Alden_Lax highlighted.

“Nick said he used to watch Mark Levin every day and that's who radicalized him on race. This timeline is incredible,” @EvanAKilgore noted.

Despite the clip going viral on X, Mark Levin has yet to react to Nick Fuentes’ comments publicly.