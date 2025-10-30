"Covfefe walked so South Carerddd could run": Hilarious memes erupt as netizens react to Trump's latest tweet gaffe

US President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has again made a blunder on Truth Social, creating another "covfefe" moment. The US President is currently on a six-day Asia tour and is in South Korea. He wrote "South Carerddd" from his account on Wednesday and eventually deleted it. It is unclear what Trump intended to say with his statement.

However, it reminded many netizens of his 2017 "covfefe" typo during his first presidential term. For the unversed, in May 2017, the President wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter),

"Despite the negative press covfefe."

He then deleted the tweet a few hours later. This puzzled netizens, who continued to search for the meaning of the word. As the word trended, instead of clarifying, Donald Trump leaned into the joke and asked internet users to figure out its meaning.

"Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!" he tweeted.

X users ultimately came to the conclusion that Trump likely meant coffee and misspelled it. Ultimately, "covfefe" ended up creating numerous memes, and even Hilary Clinton joked about it when Trump attacked her on X. She stated that people who are in "covfefe houses" should not "throw covfefe."

Meanwhile, netizens made hilarious remarks and memes in response to the "South Carerddd" tweet. Here are some of them:

"Covfefe walked so South Carerddd could run," one X user wrote.

Governor of South Carerddd, Duwnl Trrrrrr. pic.twitter.com/YR1ynaNUak — Jakub Smršín (@smrsin) October 29, 2025

Most people don’t know this but South Carerddd is our biggest supplier of Covfefe pic.twitter.com/WllP0o3hPX — Xander Cage The Elephant (@MisterX2U) October 29, 2025

I'm thinking about moving to South Carerdddd, I hear it's lovely.

Who'd like to join me? 😎 pic.twitter.com/yET6dtFUxX — THE Church (@Michael58892792) October 29, 2025

Trump is covfefe posting again.

“South Carerdddd”

We must analyze this. pic.twitter.com/1wZt7heBrv — Covfefe GM ✟ (@CovfefeGM) October 29, 2025

Trump to pressure South Korea to change name to South Carerdddd in order to not be humiliated (and hide that he stroked out) — pyramus.eth (@pyramuscrypto) October 29, 2025

I am by no means a Trump supporter but I don’t get why people are dragging him for this post, South quite literally Carerdddd. https://t.co/si7rd8H6ZY — Nαтнαn✨ (@NatendoSwitch) October 29, 2025

A true confefe moment. Bigly confefe. pic.twitter.com/lUutijcjKz — B̴o̴r̴i̴s̴ Trump (@BorisTrump6) October 29, 2025

South Carerdddd is the state right below North Cackalacky. Their chief export is covfefe which they produce just slightly ahead of their nearest competition-Nambia. — TNK000074 (@TNK000074) October 30, 2025

#DementiaDonald forgot how to spell again. It’s ‘South Carolina’ but then again, is he reminding us that the capital of South Carerddd is Covfefe? pic.twitter.com/BvOwesLwPT — LadyGhost (@LadyGage13) October 29, 2025

Donald Trump gave an update on his health

As internet users continue to speculate on the President's alleged health decline because of his numerous blunders while speaking, a bruise on his hand, and forgetting information, he told reporters on Monday that his MRI scan results were "perfect."

"I got an MRI, it was perfect. I mean, I gave you the full results. We had an MRI and in the machine, you know the whole thing and it was perfect," he stated.

While the 79-year-old President has tweeted with multiple typos in the past, in June this year, he even misspelled his own name. He also regularly posts AI-generated videos, from mocking other politicians to promoting medbeds.

Wired reported on October 29, 2025, that the President allegedly does not write all his Truth Social posts. Laura Loomer, the far-right conspiracy theorist, shared the information with the news outlet. It is worth noting that this claim remains unverified, as Loomer is only a theorist and is not affiliated with the White House in any capacity.

She claimed that Dan Scavino, a longtime adviser to the President, and Natalie Harp, a 34-year-old who is seemingly known as the "human printer," are reportedly the ones who write his tweets.

Natalie appeared on the Art of the Surge documentary as a member of the social media team. In the documentary, Donald Trump could be seen instructing Harp as she typed social media posts.

The news outlet claimed that the President allegedly types only 5% of the Truth Social posts. However, the percentage was reportedly higher during his "peak Twitter era."

It is uncertain who is behind the AI-generated videos that Donald Trump uploads from time to time. Meanwhile, neither the President nor his representatives have addressed the South Carerddd typo as of the time of writing. It is unclear what he meant by the tweet.