Plaqueboymax faces backlash after streaming while Floyd Mayweather’s son experienced seizure

PlaqueBoyMax Faces Backlash After Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Son Experiences Medical Emergency During Livestream (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Complex)

Streamer and record producer PlaqueBoyMax is facing significant attention online after a viral clip showed him continuing a livestream while Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s son allegedly experienced a medical emergency. The incident drew widespread discussion across social media platforms, with many viewers expressing concern over the situation.

According to posts circulating online, during the livestream, Mayweather’s son appeared to undergo a medical episode, reported by some as a seizure. Video clips indicate that PlaqueBoyMax did not stop the broadcast or intervene during the incident.

Floyd Mayweather son had a seizure on stream and Plaqueboymax continued to stream while it was happening 😳 pic.twitter.com/4YMpJPlBBw — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 26, 2025

Social media reacts to PlaqueBoyMax’s livestream during Floyd Mayweather's son’s medical emergency

Fans expressed a mix of shock, criticism, and disbelief over PlaqueBoyMax’s handling of the situation, highlighting what they saw as a focus on clout rather than the seriousness of Mayweather Jr.’s son’s medical emergency.

"Trauma don’t pause for cameras… this was the jump-cut-to-silence we needed," an X user commented on PlaqueBoyMax's recation.

"Plaqueboymax only cares about clout, this man is worse than me and i'm literally a internet ho, plus his beats terrible," another user wrote.

Some people pointed out the surreal and unsettling nature of witnessing such an incident unfold during a livestream.

"Nah man this ain’t a good look, but this is how you know that nobody will take anything seriously until it directly happens to them, which is crazy," another user commented.

"Plaqueboymax, the hero we didn't ask for but definitely didn't need! While Zion Mayweather was having a seizure off-camera, our brave streamer decided the best course of action was to slap a black box on the screen and keep the stream going," another user said.

"there’s ppl already helping him and he put the black box so no one could see what was happening," a person wrote.

"Plaqueboymax is all about clout honestly, he makes me look like an amateur internet h0e, and that’s saying something Plus, his beats Absolutely brutal," one said.

PlaqueBoyMax has not shared any public statement or explained what happened during the livestream. Right now, no official details or clear reports exist about the claimed medical incident.

The event has sparked wider talk about how live streams should deal with emergencies as they happen. People watching and users on social media are still posting their thoughts, and the issue is still being discussed.