Who was Lia Smith? Tributes pour in as missing Vermont college student found dead

Police found Lia Smith's body on Thursday, October 23 [Representational Image] (Image via Unsplash/Ted Balmer)

Vermont State Police discovered a woman’s body on Thursday, October 23, amid the search operations for a Middlebury College student, Lia Smith.

In a press release on Friday, VSP confirmed that the medical examiner’s office performed an autopsy on the deceased and identified her as the missing student. The report from the Vermont coroner revealed that Lia Smith took her life.

The 21-year-old student’s father reported her missing on October 19, two days after she was seen on Middlebury College’s campus. An announcement from Middlebury Police read:

“The Middlebury Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Lia Smith, age 21, who was reported missing earlier today. Lia is a current Middlebury College student and was last seen on campus on October 17th, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m.”

VSP activated its search and rescue team to join the operations on October 22 at the request of the Middlebury Police Department. MPD also received assistance from the FBI and the New York State Police.

Lia hailed from Woodside, California, and was an alumna of Sacred Heart Preparatory School. According to Middlebury College President Ian Baucom, Smith was “pursuing a double major in computer science and statistics.”

She was a diver and represented the institution’s Women’s Swimming and Diving team. Additionally, Lia Smith was a member of the Chess and Japanese clubs. Middlebury College President noted that she was also “an articulate advocate of transgender rights.”

In 2023, representing her college, Lia claimed two wins off 1-meter and 3-meter diving boards. Smith competed again earlier this year, but faced online bullying.

Middlebury College and others pay tribute to Lia Smith, after VSP confirms death

The 21-year-old collegiate athlete took her own life, Vermont State Police announced on Friday. The Middlebury College President Ian Baucom stated after the news of Lia Smith’s death broke. Baucom mentioned VSP’s press release and confirmation about no suspicions of foul play. The statement continues:

“I have spoken with Lia’s family to express my heartbreak. As president, and far more as a fellow parent, I ache for them. This is a profound loss that nobody should have to endure.”

President Baucom shared his appreciation for the Student Affairs staff at the college, while also expressing his gratitude towards MPD, VSP, and other agencies and volunteers who helped search for Lia. He remembered Smith and hailed her as “a remarkable person.” While mentioning the late student’s academic and athletic history with Middlebury College, Baucom said:

“She was a gift to us and we are so grateful that she was–and will always remain–a member of our Middlebury family. In the coming days, we will be planning opportunities for our campus community to gather and remember Lia, and we will keep you informed as those plans take shape.”

Middlebury College shared its president’s statement via Facebook. Many expressed condolences and remembered Lia Smith in the comments. A user, Paige Hiller, shared her experience of knowing the late student:

“My daughter was a senior when Lia joined the swim and team as a freshman. I didn’t know Lia personally, as a college diver myself, I always enjoyed watching Lia and her fellow divers compete.”

Hiller stated that Lia was a part of her daughter’s swim family and added:

“I asked her what she would remember most about Lia. She didn’t hesitate…her wicked sense of humor, gosh she could make me laugh. I hope as your hearts begin to heal you will remember that Lia brought smiles and laughter to so many at MIDD.”

Another user, Sarah Fletcher, reflected upon the potential mental health challenges faced by Lia and wrote:

“She probably was in a great deal of pain. This is so sad. Life can be tough at times. We need to start looking out for each other. We’re all in this life together. Be kind!!”

One user, Cidalia Nerenberg, remembered Smith:

“Lia was an amazing friend to our daughter, and an incredible human. We all adored her!! Our hearts are broken. Can’t imagine the grief her family is dealing with.”

Another one, Amy Brown, added:

“A young person who deserved so much more 🩷 Mental health is fragile and our society must do better!”

A user, Karen Hamad, commented:

“Utterly heartbreaking…the loss of such a young and bright light will be felt by the world. No words to express the pain of her family.”

While many have continued to pay tribute to Lia Smith, Middlebury College has also offered various support resources for any of its students or faculty members seeking help.