Who is Mr. Crafty Pants? All about YouTuber who faces arrest over child porn allegations

Michael David Booth, better known on YouTube as "Mr. Crafty Pants," has been placed in custody after serious child‑exploitation accusations surfaced. Wave News reports that his channel, which draws 600,000 subscribers, attracted police attention last week when officials claimed he was distributing illegal images of minors through the Kik messaging app.

Booth was arrested after Kik flagged alleged child exploitation content

Booth ended up behind bars, on suspicion of holding and distributing prohibited content, six photographs, three allegedly featuring children under twelve. The arrest dossier, obtained by Wave News, alleges Booth circulated the images more than fifteen times throughout August.

Officials say the probe was launched after the Kik messaging platform flagged his account for activity. Further inquiries pinpointed the account to an IP address tied to his Kentucky homestead, prompting investigators to take further action.

Social media influencer Booth arrested over alleged child exploitation content, faces $150K bond and home detention

Booth, a social media influencer (his own account had more than 250,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram, where he posts popular DIY and custom design work tutorials), is currently in big legal trouble. He is accused of possession and distribution of material that portrays a s*x act with a child.

Reports show that Booth was arraigned on Thursday on a bond of $150,000. In case of release, he would be put on home detention and prohibited from using the Internet until the next scheduled court appearance on Friday, as reported by TMZ. The case has attracted attention not only due to the harsh nature of the allegations, but also because of the large online footprint of Booth, which brings up the continued worry about the abuse of social media sites by criminals.

