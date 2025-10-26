Armorian Smith GoFundMe raises over $300,000 for MSU footballer taking care of younger siblings flowing mom’s death

Armorian Smith (Image via Instagram/@msu_football)

Michigan State University football player Armorion Smith is now trying to juggle duties off the field that extend far beyond football. The 21-year-old defensive back has become the legal guardian of his younger siblings after the death of their mother, Gala Gilliam, who died after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer in August of 2024.

Since that time, a GoFundMe set up to support Smith and his family has raised more than $300,000 and has gained interest, sympathy, and attention throughout the country.

“My cards were given to me. I didn’t choose my deck of cards,” Smith told the Associated Press in a recent interview. Even with emotional and financial burdens, he still hopes to create a sense of stability for his family and keep them together.

"I'd do whatever for these kids. And as long as my mom's proud of everything I'm doing, that's a win for me as well."



His older sister Aleion has supposedly taken charge of the house, helping Smith focus on classes, go to physical therapy and football practice.

Smith, a criminal justice student who is a junior, currently resides in Lansing, Michigan, with his five younger siblings, Aleion (19), Armond (16), Avagun (15), Arial (11), and Amaira (2).

Smith's childhood was difficult, particularly without his father. As the caretaker, Smith is now responsible for household duties, his studies, and his rigorous schedule as a Division I athlete.

More about Armorian Smith’s mother and her health struggles as the community provides help through GoFundMe

In October 2022, Gala Gilliam, the mother of Smith and his siblings, was diagnosed with breast cancer. The GoFundMe campaign was originally started by friends and family to help with the medical bills.

It talked about Gilliam's powerful story and her expression of resilience. The website described Gilliam as “a strong, loving, and caring person who has been battling this fight since October 2022” and published her challenges of multiple surgeries, infections, and failing health as the cancer began to spread to her liver and bones.

At 41 years old, Gilliam was a single mother to six children and was still working and caring for her children until the decline in her health. Following her death on August 19, 2024, supporters of her family, Michigan State fans and the sports community came together to ensure the children’s well-being.

"It is with great pleasure that I report that the eldest child has obtained legal guardianship over his 4 minor siblings, he is a college scholar and athlete and your contributions will allow him to provide financially for his siblings while continuing to focus on his studies," the campaign stated.

The GoFundMe campaign, originally established to support Gala’s treatment, was redesigned to support the family with living expenses, including housing, utility and educational expenses. Donations came in quickly and it surpassed $300,000 by late October.

Under considerable strain, Smith continues to play for Michigan State while he makes sure his siblings are well and healthy and filled with hope for the future.