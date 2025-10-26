Chris Martin and Sophie Turner reportedly fuel dating buzz after their recent breakups

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Sophie Turner attends the special screening of Netflix's "Do Revenge" at TUDUM Theater on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chris Martin, Coldplay’s frontman, has resurfaced in the gossip columns after his split from 36‑year‑old actress Dakota Johnson. The rumor mill cranked up this week when the Daily Mail claimed he was seen on an "outing" with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. While the specifics of their meeting stay under wraps, Turner has voiced admiration for Martin and earlier reports noted she was brought to tears when he sent her a birthday message.

A nostalgic fragment that resurfaced on Joe Jonas's Cup of Joe podcast captures Sophie Turner being taken completely by surprise when her former husband staged a birthday shout‑out. The clip, shot in 2020, finds the pair at a restaurant as the 36‑year‑old Joe slides his phone over to the 29‑year‑old Sophie, teasing, "I have someone who wants to say happy birthday."

On screen, Coldplay's 48‑year‑old frontman Chris Martin popped up to send his greetings, prompting Sophie Turner to break into a smile. In the clip, Chris warmly wishes her a day, on behalf of himself and the band, sealing the message with a kiss. Sophie Turner, fighting back tears, glances at Joe and jokes, "I'm not going to cry on camera," before the two share a high‑five.

Rumors that Chris and Sophie might be getting together have been bubbling up while both are still sorting through the debris of breakups. Since June, Chris has been flying solo after his eight‑year on‑and‑off saga, with Dakota's engagement came to a halt, even as their engagement was scrapped.

Neither party has publicly laid out the reasons behind their split. Rumors hint that a clash over ambitions, wedding logistics, and differing visions on family‑building was at the heart of it.

Before all that, she spent seven years married to Joe, whom she met in 2016. They marked the union with a ceremony in 2019, until the marriage officially ended when he filed for divorce in September 2023. The two share daughters Willa, who’s five and Delphine, who’s three.

