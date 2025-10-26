What happened to Nick Mangold? Details explored New York Jets announces the passing of former member

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 1: Nick Mangold #74 of the New York Jets looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 1, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 14-6. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Jets revealed that Nick Mangold who for over a decade held down the center spot as the team's anchor, passed away Saturday night at 41 following complications tied to kidney disease. Throughout his tenure, he was the linchpin of the Jets’ line earning admiration for his technique, calm leadership and relentless steadiness.

During his comments, Jets vice‑chairman Christopher Johnson declared him "a legend of our franchise " noting that while his on‑field achievements are impressive, it’s his humility, humor and character off the field that truly define him.

The statement reads as (via Jets):

"It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge that we acknowledge the passing of Nick Mangold, a true legend of our franchise and cherished member of the Jets family. Nick was the embodiment of consistency, strength, and leadership. For over a decade, he anchored our offensive line with unmatched skill and determination, earning the respect of teammates, opponents, and fans alike. His contributions on the field were extraordinary - but it was his character, humility, and humor off the field that made him unforgettable."

Jets legend Nick Mangold remembered for on-field excellence and off-field character

Nick Mangold, the center who devoted his eleven‑season NFL career to the New York Jets is being remembered for the brilliance he brought to the gridiron and the quiet integrity he showed off the field after his passing. A seven‑time Pro Bowl selectee and twice a first‑team All‑Pro, Mangold started 171 games and seven of them in the playoffs. He served as a cornerstone in reshaping the Jets’ line into one of the league’s units.

According to USA Today, after being selected overall in the 2006 draft out of Ohio State, he quickly entrenched himself as the Jets’ linchpin, a contribution that later earned him a spot in the Jets Ring of Honor where his name now sits beside teammate D’Brickashaw Ferguson.

Off the field, Mangold has lately spoken candidly about his struggle with kidney disease, undergoing dialysis while he awaits a transplant, a hardship he’s laid bare to family, friends and the broader Jets community. The Jets’ leadership paid tribute, stressing that his influence extended beyond the gridiron, pointing to his leadership, infectious humor and unwavering loyalty traits that have solidified his standing as one of the franchise’s most beloved icons.

