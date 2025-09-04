Did Melania Trump allegedly have an affair? Security VP rumors erupt following viral Trump death hoax

Monica Byrne started the rumors of First Lady Melania Trump's alleged extramarital relationship 2017 by sharing unverified details in a Twitter thread (Image via Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The rumors around First Lady Melania Trump having a secret affair resurfaced on X when the POTUS death hoax was making rounds on the platform.

The unfounded claims of the Slovenian-American former model’s extramarital relationship stem from a now-deleted Twitter thread posted by novelist Monica Byrne in 2017, per PerezHilton.com. The playwright claimed that Melania was in a romantic relationship with the “head of security at Tiffany’s in the Trump Tower lobby” and Donald Trump was aware of the affair.

She shared another rumor claiming (PerezHilton.com):

“They had an agreement (written, I think) that if DT lost the election, they’d get divorced. But then he won. So they had to renegotiate the agreement. She is imprisoned in that marriage for as long as he’s President.”

Monica Byrne claimed that “Melania looks miserable” and asserted that she resided in New York. However, the novelist said everything she wrote was “hearsay” and refused to reveal her source. Byrne, who has been a vocal Trump critic, admitted that she was biased and wanted the President and his family out of power.

Some outlets reported the rumors, but the social media claims were never proved. Furthermore, none of the legacy media published any stories around an alleged affair between Melania and the Vice President of Global Protection Services at Tiffany & Co., Hank Siemers.

Without any credible source, there is no proof that Melania Trump had an alleged extramarital affair. However, the fabricated stories have repeatedly emerged on different platforms, including X, when the POTUS death rumors were trending.

While the First Lady has refrained from addressing the rumors around her alleged secret affair, she hit back at media coverage during Donald Trump’s arraignment in 2023.

Melania Trump criticized outlets for reporting unverified rumors about her political involvement

News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady's stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks. In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author's claims. — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) April 11, 2023

The 45th-47th First Lady was absent from the Manhattan court, where her husband and then-former U.S. President was arraigned. According to Newsweek, certain media outlets cited anonymous sources to report that Melania Trump was uncomfortable with political appearances and was hesitant about being involved in Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Melania’s representatives hit back at the publications with a tweet from @OfficeofMelania that read:

“News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady's stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks. In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author's claims.”

In another tweet, Melania Trump’s reps wrote:

“We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information.”

However, Newsweek noted that Melania avoided mentioning Donald Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels, which was in the news following his arraignment. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to the First Lady, spoke about Melania Trump’s silence. She shared her views in a chat with Page Six:

“I never expected to see her there [Trump’s arraignment]. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor. Of course she knows about Donald's affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does.”

Speaking to the New York Post’s gossip column, Wolkoff shared that she believed Melania was not humiliated but angry by Donald Trump’s alleged affairs.