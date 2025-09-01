X user claims to spot Melania Trump at Walter Reed following recent reports of President Trump's disappearance from public life

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump look on during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Melania Trump's alleged unforeseen visit to the Walter Reed Hospital in the wake of Donald Trump's prolonged absence has led to netizens raising questions across social media platforms.

The rumors about the First Lady first started on Sunday, August 21, when an X user who was pregnant, claimed to have spotted Melania Trump in the Labor/Delivery department of Walter Reed. The user claimed that Trump's visit was very likely unscheduled, as the staff also seemed confused about it.

We know that Melania was at Walter Reed pic.twitter.com/OSyFLppZMd — Kim Leclerc 🇨🇦 (@kimleclerc) August 31, 2025

Claims about Melania Trump being at Walter Reed have also led to speculation about her husband's ill health, with many wondering if the President is also being treated at the hospital. However, there have been no comments from the White House on the matter.

Melania Trump's alleged Walter Reed visit comes after her husband debunked rumors about his death



Melania's Walter Reed visit closely follows the trending query about her husband, Donald Trump's death. After the President didn't make any appearance in the last few days, social media went abuzz with queries regarding his death.

However, Trump debunked all rumors on Sunday evening by sharing a new post on his Truth Social handle. Posting a picture of himself shaking hands with Jon Gruden, Trump captioned it:

"Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden - A really nice guy, and true character!"

In a follow-up post, the President pasted the link to another post (from a Truth Social user who goes by @DC_Draino) that compared his media absence to that of Joe Biden's. Trump also seemed to be enjoying his solitude, writing after the link:

"NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE."

Trump's posts on Truth Social came days after the speculations of his death online, which were made worse by JD Vance's statement to USA Today.

Vance told the media outlet:

"Yes, terrible tragedies happen. But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people."

The Vice President went on to add:

"And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days."

Metro UK traces the speculation about Trump's death back to a Reddit post from last week, which spoke about the President having no public event planned for the weekend.

The post further read:

"Rumors are circulating that he’s died. Twitter is having a heyday and, after a federal appeals court ruled 7-4 today that POTUS’ tariffs are unconstitutional as they violate Congress’ authority over the purse and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, are joking that POTUS saw the ruling and immediately … killed himself."

According to the New York Post, President Trump was spotted exiting the White House on Sunday morning. Dressed in his golfing attire, Trump's next stop was his Northern Virginia Country Club. ​

