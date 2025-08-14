What did Hunter Biden say about Melania Trump? First Lady threatens to sue former first son over Epstein claims

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000 (Image via Getty)

Hunter Biden, the son of former US President Joe Biden, could face a lawsuit for over $1 billion from First Lady Melania Trump, after he claimed during a recent interview appearance that convicted s*x trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was responsible for introducing Melania to the current President, Donald Trump.

While appearing during a two-part interview series with Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan, Biden claimed to echo journalist Michael Wolff, who has written biographies of President Trump. Biden referred to Melania and Trump, and said,

“According to his biographer, he said that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania. That is how Melania, the First Lady, and the President met…According to Michael Wolff. And so I only can go by what people are saying.”

BREAKING: Melania Trump is now threatening to sue Hunter Biden for $1 BILLION for making a TRUE statement about Melania and Epstein, seen in the video below.



It is a FACT that Biographer Michael Wolff asserted in a podcast that Epstein had introduced Trump and Melania via a… pic.twitter.com/zbNosiz0Cg — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 13, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump reacted to Hunter Biden’s comments on the start of her relationship with Donald Trump through her lawyers. She threatened to sue Biden over his comments for as much as $1 billion, as per BBC.

The BBC notes that a letter by Melania’s attorneys sent to Biden’s lawyer warns of serious consequences for the former first son for spreading misinformation. The letter threatens to take legal action against Biden unless he retracts the comments he made about Melania Trump. Melania’s attorney’s letter to Biden’s lawyer argues that Biden’s comments have caused “overwhelming financial and reputational harm” to the First Lady, and that the claims made by Biden were “false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory.”

What did Michael Wolff, the journalist referred to by Hunter Biden, say about how Donald and Melania Trump were introduced?

The matter of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged association with the President and First Lady comes in the wake of increased pressure on the government to release more information about the s*x offender’s activities, as per CNN.

Earlier in July, Michael Wolff, who has written multiple books on President Donald Trump, appeared for a podcast interview with The Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles to speak about Trump’s alleged relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019.

According to BBC, Epstein and Trump were friends, but their alleged relationship ended in the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, Wolff, in his podcast interview, referred to the First Lady’s past occupation as a model and said,

“You know, she was very involved in the Epstein, in this Epstein relationship. I mean, there is this model thing, but, you know, Epstein talks about, you know, and she's introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She's introduced to Trump that way. Epstein knows her well…Where does she fit into the Epstein story?”

A story by The Daily Beast, which highlighted Wolff’s comments on the alleged association between Melania, Trump and Epstein was published on its website. However, the site was forced to take the article down after receiving a legal letter from the First Lady. As per The Wrap, The Daily Beast deleted the article and its editor, while referring to the letter, wrote,

“After this story was published, The Beast received a letter from First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney challenging the headline and framing of the article. After reviewing the matter, the Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding.”

As of the writing of this article, Hunter Biden has not responded to Melania Trump’s lawyers. It remains to be seen how the former first son responds to the First Lady.