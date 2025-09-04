What is Montell Jordan’s net worth? A look into R&B singer’s fortune amid prostate cancer diagnosis

Montell Jordan was diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer in January 2024 (Carlos Holmes/Delaware State University via Getty Images)

Montell Jordan opened up about his battle with prostate cancer during a recent appearance on Today. The R&B singer spoke about being diagnosed with the disease after previously announcing he was in remission. Responding to a question from one of the hosts, Jordan shared on Today:

“I announced that I was cancer-free, but some months later, still going and getting check-ups and detection and things like that, just the follow-up care and now realize I’m not completely the other side of that journey and still have some additional work that needs to be done that starts in October. So fully confident.”

Montell Jordan is well-known for his tracks like This Is How We Do It, Get It On Tonite, Let's Ride, and What's On Tonight, among others. The singer-songwriter, who got famous in the ‘90s, has a net worth of $500,000, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

While Montell Jordan, a born-again Christian, was quite active during the 1990s, he and his wife, Kristin, were seemingly involved with Victory World Church during the 2000s. The couple, who share five children, founded Master Peace Church in Dacula, Georgia. Montell and Kristin Jordan serve as lead pastors of the virtual ministry.

Montell Jordan once talked about paying for his kids’ college with royalties from This Is How We Do It

The 56-year-old also made a comeback to music, but his ‘90s work remains relatively famous. During a 2022 chat with Page Six, Montell Jordan talked about receiving royalties for This Is How We Do It, which helped him pay for his kids’ college. He told the gossip column:

“I have kids in college, and ‘This Is How We Do It’ provides mailbox money… That’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

He further remarked:

“I’m just grateful to have been a part of a great song that can live on long after me.”

While Montell Jordan has largely steered clear of controversy, the IRS filed a federal tax lien against him in 2012, per TMZ. It was alleged that the singer still owed the $617,987.06 in back taxes from 1999-2001.

Jordan, who had filed for bankruptcy in 2004, told TMZ he paid off the debt years ago. He further claimed that the money was in a frozen account that the U.S. Trustee Program was administering.

Montell Jordan opened up about the importance of early detection amid his prostate cancer diagnosis

The Get It On Tonite singer recounts his journey following cancer detection in a new documentary, Sustain. To talk about the new film, Jordan recently appeared on Today. The R&B star spoke candidly about his diagnosis. When asked about his initial reaction, Jordan said he felt no different.

The singer-songwriter shared that there were no symptoms, and he was diagnosed during a routine visit to the doctor. Montell Jordan revealed that he has been getting regular check-ups and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screenings for the past decade. According to Today.com, the singer emphasized the importance of early detection:

“Early detection is the thing that allows me to have a choice to treat (my cancer) and live and to continue giving myself the best quality of life possible.”

Speaking about the prostate removal and ongoing treatment, Jordan further said (via Today.com):

“I’ve already had a fantastic quality of life even following my prostate removal, and so I believe that even after this next treatment that I have to do, it will eradicate the cancer from my body and still have a great quality of life moving forward.”

Last year, on his 56th birthday, Montell Jordan revealed that he was healed. In an Instagram video, the singer-songwriter shared that doctors diagnosed him with stage 1 prostate cancer in January 2024. Jordan credited early detection for his recovery and acknowledged his wife, children, family, and the church community’s support.