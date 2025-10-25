"An actual joke": Big Brother UK fans react to Feyisola's eviction

Feyisola from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK aired a new episode on October 24, 2025, which saw another live eviction with the nominees Tate, Nancy, Teja, and Feyisola.

All four faced the public vote, following the housemates’ nomination decisions.

Unfortunately, the live eviction marked the end of Feyisola’s journey on the series, as she became the fourth houseguest to receive the boot.

She landed in the danger zone earlier this week by securing four nominations from her co-stars, while Tate had the most at five nominations.

When hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced the results to the cast members, they were all shocked to hear the public’s verdict.

While supporters had cast their votes for their favorite players to save this week, Feyisola’s eviction caused massive outrage across social media.

Many Big Brother UK fans were surprised and disappointed to see her exit the house.

Netizens flocked to X to share their thoughts on the eviction, with many saying that she deserved to stay over Tate.

“However annoying you found Feyisola, evicting her over Tate is an actual joke,” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother UK viewers disapproved of the outcome.

“Feyisola was an incredible housemate and this interview just reminded me how brilliant and lovely she really is. Sad to see how many bought into her being someone who deserved to be booed and evicted,” a fan wrote.

“Well done British public. You've booted out Feyisola, the one housemate of the 4 up with the potential for a genuinely interesting storyline and kept in Tate, who only talks about the bible, and Nancy, who spends all her time b**ching about others. Wrong decision,” another one commented.

“NAUHHHH should've been tate or nancy over queen feyishola just from L&L I could see she was sooo much better than what we were shown every night. LOVE HER,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“How im sleeping tonight knowing Feyisola is out and the mean girls and the white guy we still know nothing about is still in there, Caroline has been calling Farida "Farage" and we have been shown none of it. Why are we protecting abysmal people…” a person wrote.

“i am so tired of the british public or the facebook mums or whoever is responsible for this abysmal eviction,” another netizen commented.

“feyisola leaving before tate, this show is officially over. choosing people who are boring over people who actually have a personality,” a fan posted.

Big Brother UK fame Feyisola was shocked to learn that Caroline nominated her

After the Big Brother UK hosts announced the result, Feyisola bid farewell to her housemates and walked out of the house.

While chatting with the hosts, Will and AJ, Feyisola learned about the people who had nominated her.

While she was fine with most names, she was shocked to discover that Sam and Caroline had also nominated her.

“I was a bit shocked by Caroline because Caroline calls me little sis,” she remarked.

The evictee then addressed allegations that she was the mastermind of the house and the orchestrator behind all matters, explaining that people came to her for advice.

She added that it was a role she enjoyed stepping into.

Feyisola was also questioned about her bond with Zelah, and her statement regarding pursuing things with him had he been single, to which she jokingly asked if Francesca (Zelah’s partner) was present there.

“She might have to hit me once … one little slap, please,” she added.

With Feyisola evicted, Tate, Nancy, and Jenny rejoined the others and moved on to the next phase of the competition.

Stay tuned for more updates.