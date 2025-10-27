"WHY IS HE STILL IN THAT HOUSE": Big Brother UK fans slam Tate for defending far-right activist Tommy Robinson

Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK returned with a new episode on October 26, 2025, which saw Scottish housemate Tate make a controversial confession while discussing politics with his co-stars Teja, Zelah, Cameron, and Marcus.

During the conversation, the 27-year-old revealed that he had recently watched one of far-right activist Tommy Robinson’s documentaries on “what the contempt of court was.”

He then asked his co-stars if they had seen the same, to which they replied that they did not bother watching his content.

When Zelah opined that the activist was “horrifically” divisive, Tate mentioned that although he did not consider Tommy to be a “saint,” his longer-form content was “worth listening to.”

“When you hear the things he was saying, to me, nothing came across as extreme. I don’t know any stuff in the past and blah, blah, blah. I’m fairly new to him. But from what I listened to, nothing seemed extremely unreasonable,” he said about Tommy Robinson.

As per the BBC, Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is a far-right, anti-Islam activist, renowned for his controversial comments.

Tate’s defense of the campaigner shocked Big Brother UK fans. They flocked to X to criticize him, saying the public made a mistake evicting Feyisola over him.

“Tate saying Tommy Robinson is a good person to listen to....... WHY IS HE STILL IN THAT HOUSE AND FEYISOLA ISN'T WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU VOTERS FFS,” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother UK fans were disappointed to see Tate defend Tommy Robinson.

“Tate just proving Feyisola right defending Tommy Robinson of all people?!?! There is no devil’s advocate for a man like that wtf ???” a fan wrote.

“You guys voted out Feyisola, over Tate who hasn’t spoken for months and the first thing he talks about is playing devils advocate for Tommy Robinson,” another one commented.

“Tate said he’s not educated in politics but then comes out saying he supports Tommy Robinson? Are you embarrassed ?” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“The fact Tate got saved so decided to reveal he doesn’t think Tommy Robinson is problematic. Big yikes. Big big yikes,” a person wrote.

“Also, is Tate f**king stupid? Defending the likes of Tommy Robinson to two poc and a trans man… idiot. Get him out. Showing his true colours now,” another netizen commented.

“the first time you come down from the fence you decide to bat for tommy f**king robinson??? back door this man TODAY,” a fan posted.

Big Brother UK star Tate continues to stand his ground despite protests from Zelah and Teja

When Tate raised the subject of Tommy Robinson, Zelah clarified his stance, saying he would even consider learning more about Reform UK MP, Michael Farage, but would not entertain Robinson’s opinions.

Upon hearing that, Tate advised his co-star to listen to Robinson before commenting about him. To him, the activist was reasonable and not extreme.

However, Zelah was adamant about respecting his own beliefs.

Teja chimed in, echoing Zelah’s stance, as she stated that although she understood where Tate came from, she did not “give a f**k about this documentary.”

According to Zelah, it was difficult for many to relate to Robinson because of the “violence he incites.”

As for Teja, she said:

“I’d rather know where everyone stands, to be honest. If you wanna be racist, be racist. I don’t really care because you’re just missing out. I’m not missing out on anything. Like, I’d much rather somebody say to me, ‘You are this,’ so I know where I stand with you, and I don’t wanna associate myself with you.”

The Big Brother UK cast member added that it was the “covert stuff” that annoyed her more.

Stay tuned for more updates.